The Latest: Congressman braces for threat against Capitol

But unlike on Jan. 6, the Capitol is now fortified against intrusions. McCaul says there's razor wire and a National Guard presence that weren't at the Capitol on Jan. 6 so he feels "very confident in the security.”

McCaul warns there could be another diversionary tactic — much like the pipe bombs discovered at the political campaign offices on Jan. 6 appeared to be an attempt to lure law enforcement away from the Capitol ahead of the insurrection.

A POSSIBLE THREAT AGAINST THE CAPITOL:

Law enforcement is on high alert around the U.S. Capitol after intelligence uncovered a “possible plot” by a militia group to storm the iconic building again, two months after a mob of Donald Trump supporters smashed through windows and doors to try to stop Congress from certifying now-President Joe Biden’s victory.

Heightened security remains around the U.S. Capitol since the Jan. 6 attacks by a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump, in Washington, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The U.S. Capitol Police say they have intelligence showing there is a "possible plot" by a militia group to breach the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

