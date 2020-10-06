The Latest: Collins wins to set up all-American quarterfinal

Collins looked in control at 3-0 up in the second set but her Tunisian opponent won five straight games.

Jabeur reached the Australian Open quarterfinals this year. This was her best run at the French Open while Collins had never previously been past the second round here.

Collins could reach her second semifinal at a major tournament after last year's Australian Open.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Danielle Collins of the U.S. celebrates winning her fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino