The Latest: Climate protesters plan to march through Glasgow

Police officers patrol near the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Police officers patrol near the venue of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
Police helicopters have buzzed over Glasgow as authorities prepare for a second day of protests by climate activists demanding faster action to curb global warming

The latest on the U.N. climate summit COP26 in Glasgow:

GLASGOW, Scotland — Police helicopters buzzed over Glasgow early Saturday as authorities prepared for a second day of protests by climate activists demanding faster action to curb global warming.

Despite a little drizzle and strong winds, tens of thousands of people were expected to join a rally through the Scottish city where this year’s U.N. climate talks are being held.

Inside the conference venue, negotiators knuckled down for a seventh day of talks to finish draft agreements that can be passed to ministers for political approval next week.

Among the issues being haggled over at the talks by almost 200 countries are a fresh commitment to the goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, getting countries to review their efforts more frequently, and financial support for poor nations.

Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

Climate activists march during a demonstration in the center of Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, which is the host city of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit. A protest is taking place as leaders and activists from around the world are gathering in Scotland's biggest city for the U.N. climate summit, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)
Climate activists march during a demonstration in the center of Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, which is the host city of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit. A protest is taking place as leaders and activists from around the world are gathering in Scotland's biggest city for the U.N. climate summit, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

