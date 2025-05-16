The Latest: Cassie returns to the witness stand amid concern about her pregnancy

Defense attorney Anna Estevao has made Cassie read out loud from messages expressing desire for the drug-fueled group sex she previously testified left her traumatized. Estevao also suggested that by exposing Combs' sexual behavior in a lawsuit, it was Cassie who ended Combs' career, not the other way around.

Prosecutors implored the judge overnight to make the defense wrap up its questioning in time to allow for prosecution follow-ups on Friday, citing concern for Cassie’s “health and safety” and the potential for a mistrial if she goes into labor with her third child.

The Latest:

Prosecutors want the judge to force Cassie’s cross examination to end Friday

Their complaints include:

Prosecutors tell judge the defense is trying to ‘filibuster’ its cross-examination

A day after an attorney for Combs claimed that prosecutors purposely delayed calling Cassie to testify so that the defense would have less time to cross examine her, prosecutors shot back in a letter to the judge overnight.

Prosecutors said it seemed defense lawyers were intent on forcing Cassie to return to the witness stand on Monday so that Combs could review transcripts over the weekend and help them prepare additional questions for her.

They also raised the risk of a mistrial if Cassie is required to return Monday but instead goes into labor with her third child over the weekend.

What to know Friday:

Key moments from Thursday’s testimony

Messages between Combs and Cassie — both romantic and lurid — were the focus of the fourth day of testimony in a Manhattan courtroom. Defense attorney Anna Estevao read what Combs wrote, while Cassie recited her own messages about her participation in marathon encounters with sex workers, called "freak-offs."

▶ Read more about Cassie's testimony Thursday

Credit: AP Credit: AP

