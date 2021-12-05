The Latest: Chargers' Joey Bosa evaluated for concussion

For the Bengals, linebacker Logan Wilson (right shoulder) and Markus Bailey (left shoulder) also left the game. Their return is questionable.

The Chargers are leading the Bengals 24-0.

___

1:45 p.m.

New kicker, same troubles for the New York Jets.

Alex Kessman was signed from the practice squad Saturday to replace the struggling Matt Ammendola, but missed both of his first two extra point opportunities in his NFL debut.

After Elijah Moore’s 3-yard touchdown catch gave the Jets the lead over the Philadelphia Eagles, Kessman was wide left on the point after.

Philadelphia took a 7-6 lead on its opening possession, with Gardner Minshew throwing a 36-yard TD pass to Dallas Goedert. Zach Wilson and the Jets answered right back with the rookie quarterback capping an 11-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. But Kessman was wide left again on the extra point, prompting boos from the Jets fans at MetLife Stadium.

Kessman, who previously spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers after being signed as an undrafted free agent in May, was signed to the Jets’ practice squad last week. He won an open competition with Ammendola, who was 13 of 19 on field goal attempts, but New York could again be in the market next week for a kicker.

Kessman's misses were two of four early missed extra points around the NFL. Ryan Succop missed one for Tampa Bay and Dustin Hopkins had a miss for the Chargers. - Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.

___

1:30 p.m.

Tom Brady has come out throwing against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers passed on their first 13 plays -- the first time they’ve done that since 2004.

Brady is now 14 of 17 for 139 yards, guiding the Bucs to touchdowns on their first two possessions. He’s thrown a pair of 3-yard scoring passes, connecting with Leonard Fournette and Cameron Brate to give Tampa Bay a 13-7 lead with just over 4 minutes left in the opening quarter. ___

1:25 p.m.

Minnesota wide receiver Adam Thielen hurt his left ankle on the game’s opening drive and had his helmet off on the sideline the next time the Vikings had the ball in the first quarter at Detroit.

Thielen entered the game tied for the league lead with 10 receiving touchdowns.

Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams was also injured on the first possession, walking off the field holding his left hand and wrist. ___ 12:00 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins are active against the Chicago Bears after missing the previous three games because of injuries.

Murray (ankle) and Hopkins (hamstring) returned to practice this week. Both players were listed as questionable for the NFC West leaders.

The Cardinals, owners of a league-best 9-2 record coming in, won two of three without them prior to a bye last week.

Chicago linebacker Roquan Smith is active after leaving the Bears’ Thanksgiving win at Detroit with a hamstring injury. Receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) are missing their third straight game. ___ 12:00 p.m.

The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings paid tribute to the victims of Tuesday's school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, by wearing a gold "O" on the back of their helmets.

While warming up for the game Sunday at Ford Field, many Lions players and coaches and some Vikings players and coaches wore white Oxford Wildcats T-shirts.

Both franchises have ties to Oxford High School football coach Zach Line. The former NFL fullback played for the Vikings from 2013 to 2016 and in New Orleans from 2017 to 2019, when Detroit coach Dan Campbell was an assistant coach for the Saints.

The tragedy took the lives of four high school students, including Tate Myre, a standout football player and wrestler. ___

11:50 a.m.

Gardner Minshew is starting at quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles against the New York Jets in place of the injured Jalen Hurts.

Hurts was limited in practice all week with a sprained ankle, but insisted he would be ready to play Sunday. Coach Nick Sirianni opted to instead play it safe and start Minshew, who has thrown two passes this season for the Eagles.

Hurts was inactive for the game, so Reid Stinnett will serve as Minshew’s backup.

Hurts was injured in Philadelphia’s 13-7 loss against the Giants last Sunday, when the second-year quarterback had his worst game as a pro with three interceptions. His ankle was stepped on in the second half, but he remained in the game.

Hurts’ mobility is a major part of his game, so playing on a sprained ankle is an issue. He’s the Eagles’ leading rusher with 695 yards on 122 carries and has rushed for at least 50 yards in the Eagles’ past six games — the franchise’s first QB to do that since Randall Cunningham in 1990.

Minshew was acquired in a trade with Jacksonville just before the start of the season. He was third on the Eagles’ depth chart until Joe Flacco was dealt to the Jets on Oct. 25. Minshew’s only appearance this season came in Week 8, when he completed both of his passes for 11 yards in Philadelphia’s 44-6 blowout win at Detroit.

Minshew threw for 5,530 yards and 37 touchdowns with 11 interceptions in 23 games, including 20 starts, in two seasons in Jacksonville. He became expendable after the Jaguars drafted Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in April.

Running back Jordan Howard was also among the Eagles’ inactives, but Boston Scott was active after sitting out practice all week with a non-COVID-19 illness.

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis was also active after missing last week with a groin injury and being listed as questionable for this game. - Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey..

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Team officials look over Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Caption Team officials look over Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Caption Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) is stopped after a gain during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Caption Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) is stopped after a gain during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Caption New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh works the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Caption New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh works the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Caption Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) Credit: John Froschauer Caption Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) Credit: John Froschauer Credit: John Froschauer