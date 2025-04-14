The Latest: Both the US and El Salvador refuse to return wrongly deported man to the US

The Supreme Court has called for the Trump administration to "facilitate" Abrego Garcia's return.

Here's the latest:

Court filing from US officials says they don’t have authority to bring back Abrego Garcia

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says it cannot bring back Abrego Garcia from El Salvador after the nation’s president called the idea of sending him back “preposterous.”

A Monday evening court filing from Joseph Mazzara, the acting general counsel for the Department of Homeland Security, said the Department of Homeland Security “does not have authority to forcibly extract” Abrego Garcia because he is “in the domestic custody of a foreign sovereign nation.”

Mazarra also said Abergo Garcia is “no longer eligible for withholding of removal” because the U.S. designated MS-13, the violent gang that two immigration court judges said Abrego Gargia was a member of, as a foreign terror organization. The man’s attorneys say the government has provided no evidence that he was affiliated with MS-13 or any other gang.

El Salvador’s president said “of course” he would not release Abrego Garcia back to U.S. soil.

Justice Department Civil Rights Division lawyers get ‘deferred resignation’ offers

Lawyers in the division that enforces civil rights laws are being given an opportunity to voluntarily resign as part of the administration’s effort to downsize the federal workforce, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press.

The White House had previously offered all federal workers a deferred resignation program allowing them to quit and be paid until Sept. 30.

In a memo sent Monday, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said eligible Civil Rights Division employees can now apply for a second round of the deferred resignation program.

Employees have through April 28 to apply. Those who aren’t eligible for the resignation offer include attorneys in the criminal section and political appointees, according to the memo.

Schumer condemns Trump administration’s handling of Abrego Garcia

“The Trump administration must facilitate and effectuate the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia. He should be returned to the U.S. immediately,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said. “Due process and the rule of law are cornerstones of American society for citizens and noncitizens alike, and not to follow that is dangerous and outrageous. A threat to one is a threat to all.”

Leader of immigration advocacy group calls Trump and Bukele’s remarks on Abrego Garcia ‘painful’

“The U.S. government should not be in the business of disappearing people or using the Alien Enemies Act — regardless of immigration status,” said Todd Schulte, president of FWD.us.

He said Congress must “be loud and unequivocal” in standing with the court and “in demanding that U.S. taxpayer dollars are no longer used to enforce prohibited deportations or to obstruct efforts to bring people like Mr. Garcia home.”

White House proposes cutting State Department budget by almost 50%

The Office of Management and Budget also has suggested closing a number of overseas diplomatic missions and eliminating funding for nearly all international organizations, including the United Nations, many of its agencies and for NATO headquarters, officials said.

The proposal was presented to the State Department last week and is still in a highly preliminary phase. It isn’t expected to pass muster with either the department’s leadership or Congress.

Officials familiar with the proposal say it must still go through several rounds of review before it even gets to lawmakers, who in the past have amended and even rejected White House budget requests.

▶ Read more about the potential cuts

International students file legal challenges over widespread US visa revocations

Several international students who have had their visas revoked in recent weeks have filed lawsuits against the Trump administration, arguing the government denied them due process when it suddenly took away their permission to be in the U.S.

The actions by the federal government to terminate students’ legal status have left hundreds of scholars at risk of detention and deportation.

In lawsuits against the Department of Homeland Security, students have argued the government lacked justification to cancel their visa or terminate their legal status.

Homeland Security officials did not respond to a message seeking comment.

▶ Read more about canceled visas for international students

Confusion over Trump’s tariffs remains

On Friday, the Trump administration paused its new taxes on electronics imported into the U.S. — signaling some relief from trade wars that have particularly escalated with China, a major exporter of technology from smartphones to laptops. But these goods remain subject to other levies.

Officials have also indicated that additional, sector-specific tariffs targeting electronics are on the way — all of which economists warn will raise costs and lead to higher prices for consumers.

▶ Read about what we know about Trump's new tariffs regime

Vance fumbles Ohio State’s trophy

Vice President JD Vance ended the Ohio State football team’s visit to the White House by fumbling the trophy the players had won as college football’s national champion.

After a formal ceremony, Vance tried to lift the gold NAA championship trophy up along with its black base.

As he lifted them off the table, the base fell away and Vance dropped both.

The falling trophy was grabbed by OSU running back TreVeyon Henderson while Vance bent over to pick up the base.

The Marine Corps Band continued to play “We Are the Champions” despite an audible gasp from the crowd.

Trump cheers on Buckeyes at White House celebration

Trump welcomed members of the Ohio State University football team, which won the national championship this year.

“This team showed the world that the road to greatness is paved by hard work, sweat and often a great deal of adversity,” Trump said.

Flanked by dozens of beefy players, the president quipped that he would invite them into the Oval Office but said, “I don’t know if the floor can withstand it.”

US Treasury secretary commends Argentina during meeting

In Buenos Aires on Monday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent “commended Argentina for moving quickly to negotiate with the United States on a package of reciprocal trade measures,” according to a Treasury readout of the meeting between Bessent and Argentine finance minister Luis Caputo.

Trump’s recent sweeping tariff package included 10% on Argentina, though on Wednesday he announced a 90-day pause on the tariffs for most countries except China. Bessent also met with Argentine President Javier Milei on Monday.

Milei announced Friday that he would lift most of the country’s strict capital and currency controls this week, a high-stakes gamble made possible by a new loan from the International Monetary Fund.

US Army to control land on Mexico border as part of base, migrants could be detained, officials say

A long sliver of federal land along the U.S.-Mexico border that Trump is turning over to the Department of Defense would be controlled by the Army as part of a base, which could allow troops to detain any trespassers, including migrants, U.S. officials told The Associated Press.

The transfer of that border zone to military control — and making it part of an Army installation — is an attempt by the Trump administration to get around a federal law that prohibits U.S. troops from being used in domestic law enforcement on American soil.

But if the troops are providing security for land that’s part of an Army base, they can perform that function. However, at least one presidential powers expert said the move is likely to be challenged in the courts.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details not yet made public, said the issue is still under review in the Pentagon, but even as any legal review goes on, the administration’s intent is to have troops detain migrants at the border.

▶ Read more about the military at the U.S.-Mexico border

— Tara Copp and Lolita C. Baldor

Trump reiterates desire to expand deportation plans to include US citizens

The president has said openly that he’d also favor El Salvador taking custody of American citizens who’ve committed violent crimes, a view he repeated Monday.

“We have bad ones too, and I’m all for it because we can do things with the president for less money and have great security,” Trump said during the meeting with Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador. “And we have a huge prison population.” It is unclear how lawful U.S. citizens could be deported elsewhere in the world.

Before the press entered the Oval Office, Trump said in a video posted on social media by Bukele that he wanted to send “homegrowns” to be incarcerated in El Salvador, and added that “you’ve got to build five more places,” suggesting Bukele doesn’t have enough prison capacity for all the U.S. citizens Trump would like to send there.

▶ Read more about Trump's plans to expand deportation

Justice Department charges man with arson at New Mexico Tesla dealership and GOP headquarters

That’s according to court records unsealed Monday.

A criminal complaint charges Jamison R. Wagner, 40, with federal arson charges in connection with the vandalism in February at a Tesla showroom in Bernalillo, New Mexico, where authorities found two Tesla Model Y vehicles ablaze as well as spray-painted graffiti messages including "Die Elon" and "Die Tesla Nazi."

Elon Musk is the billionaire CEO of Tesla and close ally of Trump. He's helped engineer a massive downsizing of the federal government and purge of employees.

The arrest is part of a federal crackdown on what Attorney General Pam Bondi has described as a wave of domestic terrorism against property carrying the logo of Musk's electric-car company.

▶ Read more about vandalism against Tesla

DC mayor says budgets cuts would be needed without action by Congress

The mayor of the nation’s capital says the city is raising its stalled budget as much as possible under authority granted by federal law, but it would still need to cut more than $410 million this fiscal year without action from Congress.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday that she’d sent a letter to the House and Senate Appropriations Committee to notify them.

The move comes days after the House adjourned for a two-week recess without acting on a $1.1 billion hole in the city’s budget, despite directives from Trump to address the issue.

“We believed that the fix would happen, and we wouldn’t be running around planning for cuts,” Bowser said Monday at a news conference.

She said the city is raising the budget 6%, as much as possible under federal statute, but the situation remains frustrating, with no options “off the table.”

Senior officials with Bowser’s office said the law changing the budget requires council approval, but not congressional. They added that the remaining cuts would likely affect all city services, including public safety.

Meta faces historic antitrust trial that could force it to break off Instagram and WhatsApp

A historic antitrust trial is underway Monday for Meta Platforms Inc. in a case that could force the tech giant to break off Instagram and WhatsApp, startups it bought more than a decade ago that have since grown into social media powerhouses.

In opening statements, Federal Trade Commission attorney Daniel Matheson said Meta has used a monopoly to generate enormous profits as consumer satisfaction has dropped. He said Meta was “erecting a moat” to protect its interests by buying the two startups because the company feared they were a threat to Meta’s dominance. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other Meta witnesses will testify during the trial.

The trial will be the first big test of Trump’s Federal Trade Commission’s ability to challenge Big Tech. The lawsuit was filed against Meta — then called Facebook — in 2020, during Trump’s first term. It claims the company bought Instagram and WhatsApp to squash competition and establish an illegal monopoly in the social media market.

▶ Read more about Meta's antitrust trial

Despite a court order, the White House bars the AP from Oval Office event

Despite a court order, a reporter and photographer from The Associated Press were barred from an Oval Office news conference on Monday with Trump and his counterpart from El Salvador, Nayib Bukele.

Last week's federal court decision forbidding the Trump administration from punishing the AP for refusing to rename the Gulf of Mexico was to take effect Monday. The administration is appealing the decision and arguing with the news outlet over whether it needs to change anything until those appeals are exhausted.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. circuit set a Thursday hearing on Trump’s request that any changes be delayed while case is reviewed. The AP is fighting for more access as soon as possible.

▶ Read more about the dispute between the Trump administration and the AP

Sen. Chris Van Hollen says he’ll travel to El Salvador if Abrego Garcia isn’t released by midweek

The Democratic senator from Maryland wrote to El Salvadoran diplomats to “urgently request” meeting with the country’s president, Nayib Bukele, to discuss the potential return of a former Maryland resident, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported to the Central American nation by the Trump administration.

A federal judge ruled Garcia should be returned to the U.S., a decision that was unanimously upheld by the Supreme Court last week.

“If Kilmar is not home by midweek — I plan to travel to El Salvador this week to check on his condition and discuss his release,” Van Hollen wrote in a letter address to El Salvador’s ambassador to Washington.

El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said during a Monday Oval Office meeting that he did not intend to return Kilmar to the U.S.

Emboldened anti-abortion faction wants women who have abortions to face criminal charges

Advocates involved in the abortion debate are warning about the widening influence of a movement that seeks to outlaw all abortions and enforce the ban with criminal prosecution of any women who have abortions.

Mainstream anti-abortion groups have largely shied away from legislation that would punish women for having abortions, but abortion abolitionists believe abortion should be considered homicide and punished with the full force of the law.

So far this year, bills introduced in at least 12 states — Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas — would allow prosecutors to charge those who have abortions with homicide. In some of those states, women could be subject to the death penalty if the bills were to become law.

“With the reversal of Roe v. Wade, now states can pass the most severe abortion bans, which has galvanized the anti-abortion movement as a whole, including this part of it,” said Rachel Rebouche, dean of Temple University Beasley School of Law in Philadelphia. “Certainly the fall of Roe has brought abortion abolitionists one step closer to what they want — banning abortion nationwide.”

▶ Read more about the movement to charge women who have abortions

Air Force Gen. Dan Caine has been sworn in as chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

That’s nearly two months after Trump fired his predecessor.

A formal White House ceremony is expected this week.

Caine, a decorated F-16 fighter pilot and well-respected officer, took over the role Saturday and was at the Pentagon over the weekend after Trump signed the necessary documents to allow him to fill the job.

He’ll serve the remainder of the four-year term of Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr., who was fired by Trump as part of a broader purge of military officers believed to endorse diversity and equity programs.

El Salvador’s leader shares an inside look at meeting with Trump

Before the press entered the Oval Office, Trump and Bukele chatted in a video posted on social media by the leader of El Salvador.

The U.S. president said he wanted to send “homegrowns” to be incarcerated in El Salvador, and he suggested “you’ve got to build five more places,” suggesting Bukele doesn’t have enough prison capacity for all of the U.S. citizens Trump would like to send there.

Trump also praised Bukele for his team’s slickly produced video of migrants arriving in El Salvador after being deported by the U.S.

“That’s what people want to see. Respect. They want to see respect,” Trump said.

He added, “you’ve got a good team. Can I use them?”

Bukele said “it’s like a movie, but it’s real.”

Former President Biden to make first public speech since leaving White House on Tuesday in Chicago

Biden will address the national conference of Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled.

The former president has kept a very low profile since leaving office Jan. 20 — despite Trump scoffing repeatedly at his predecessor’s mental competency.

Organizers of the conference say participants are “committed to safeguarding and strengthening Social Security for the generations to come.”

Trump has pledged to shield Social Security from possible cuts, even as Democrats say it, and other federal entitlements like Medicare, could face funding trims to help offset tax reductions the administration supports.

Trump says he plans to provide temporary exemptions to automakers on his tariffs

And the president said he’s talked with Apple CEO Tim Cook, whose company could be hurt if the China tariffs become permanent.

“They need a little bit of time,” Trump said of the automakers that would have to upend their supply chains to reduce their exposure to Trump’s import taxes.

Trump also said he had talked to Cook and “helped” him by exempting electronics from some of his China tariffs.

“I don’t want to hurt anybody but the end result is we’re going to get to the position of greatness for our country,” said Trump.

The U.S. president also theorized that China and Vietnam were meeting “to figure out: how do we screw the United States of America?”

Seizing on the March consumer price index, Trump says he’s fixed inflation

“We already solved inflation,” Trump told reporters gathered Monday in the Oval Office.

The U.S. president was touting the 2.4% annual inflation rate seen in the monthly consumer price report released last Thursday. Many economists are hesitant to claim a single report makes up a broader trend. Many economists and consumers worry Trump’s tariffs will cause prices to go up in ways that hurt the economy.

___

An earlier version of this item incorrectly said the report came out Monday instead of last Thursday.

Trump suggests Iran is ‘tapping us along’

The president expressed some impatience at the pace of nuclear negotiations with Iran.

“I think they’re tapping us along,” he said.

The next meeting is scheduled for this coming weekend.

“These are radicalized people. And they cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said.

Trump is again praising his own health after undergoing an annual physical

He says the results indict “you’ve got me for a little longer.”

The president spent hours Friday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He said after it that testing went well.

A medical report on the physical was released Sunday. But Trump brought up the test again a day later, telling reporters in the Oval Office on Monday that he did well on a cognitive exam performed as part of it.

“I like taking them because they’re not too tough for me to take,” Trump said of cognitive tests. He said his health was good enough that he should be around for years or at the very least “a little longer.”

Bondi: US would provide plane if El Salvador returns Abrego Garcia, which Bukele called ‘preposterous’

Trump referred questions about Abrego Garcia to Attorney General Pam Bondi, who said he was illegally in the U.S. and that courts have ruled that Abrego Garcia was a member of the MS-13 gang.

“That’s up to El Salvador if they want to return him. That’s not up to us,” Bondi said.

She called the issue “international matters” and “foreign affairs” and said the U.S. would facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return of El Salvador wanted to send him back by providing an airplane.

Bukele was asked if he plans to return Abrego Garcia and he asked how he could return him and said it was “preposterous.” He called Abrego Garcia “a terrorist” and that he had no power to return Abrego Garcia to the United States.

In a complaint, Abrego Garcia’s lawyers have disputed the government’s claims that he was in a gang.

Trump: Man accused of setting fire to Pennsylvania governor’s mansion is ‘probably just a whack job’

The president was asked about Cody Balmer, who police say broke into the mansion, set a fire that caused significant damage and forced Gov. Josh Shapiro, his family and guests to evacuate the building during the Jewish holiday of Passover. He said, “The attacker was not a fan of Trump.”

Trump’s comments came in the Oval Office as he met with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele.

Trump added, “The attacker basically wasn’t a fan of anybody” and also noted, “A thing like that cannot be allowed to happen.”

Trump declines to criticize Russia for the recent strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy

Trump criticized former President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy but not Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“If Biden were competent and if Zelenskyy were competent . . . that war should’ve never been allowed to happen,” Trump said in the Oval Office.

Referring to Putin, Trump said “I’m not saying anybody’s an angel.”

Trump has previously described the strike on Sumy as a “mistake.” On Monday, he said the mistake was allowing the war to start in the first place.

“Biden could’ve stopped it and Zelenskyy could’ve stopped it and Putin should’ve never started it,” he said. “Everybody’s to blame.”

Trump and Bukele discuss transgender athletes, which Bukele calls ‘violence’

Trump and Bukele quickly got into a discussion about transgender athletes in the White House, with the U.S. president asking his counterpart from El Salvador, “Do you allow men to play in women’s sports?”

“That’s violence,” Bukele responded.

Trump said there are people in the U.S. who “fight to the death” to allow transgender athletes to play and Bukele said, “We’re big on protecting women.”

Though Trump frequently speaks about transgender athletes, he said, “I don’t like talking about it because I want to save it for just before the next election.”

Trump meets with Salvadoran president in the Oval Office

Trump is meeting with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele in the Oval Office, telling the visiting head of state “you are helping us out” by holding migrants deported from the United States in a notorious prison in El Salvador.

Trump said his administration’s hard-line policies have restored order along the U.S.-Mexico border. He said of the changes, “We’re proud of them. Now we just need to get the criminals and murders and rapists”out of “our country.”

Bukele arrives at the White House

Trump greeted Bukele at the White House on Monday and ignored shouted questions from reporters about Abrego Garcia.

The president shook Bukele’s hand and directed the leader of El Salvador toward waiting reporters to pose for pictures and Trump pumped his fist.

They then went inside together.

Trump’s schedule for Monday

This morning, the president is meeting with the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele. After the meeting, they will have lunch together. This afternoon, at 3 p.m., Trump will meet with The Ohio State University football team, the 2025 College National Football champions.

Some top tech leaders have embraced Trump. That’s created a political divide in Silicon Valley

Like many in the tech industry, Jeremy Lyons used to think of himself as a relatively apolitical guy.

The only time he had participated in a demonstration before now was in the opening days of Trump’s first presidential term, when he joined fellow Google workers walking out of the company’s Silicon Valley campus to protest immigration restrictions. Google’s co-founder and its chief executive officer joined them.

Last weekend was Lyons’ second, also against Trump, but it had a different feel.

The man directing thousands of marchers with a bullhorn in downtown San Jose on April 5 was another tech worker who wouldn't give his full name for fear of being identified by Trump backers. Marchers were urged not to harass drivers of Tesla vehicles, which have gone from a symbol of Silicon Valley's environmental futurism to a pro-Trump icon. And no tech executives were anywhere to be seen, only months after several joined Trump at his inauguration.

To Lyons, the change says as much about what’s happened to Silicon Valley over the past quarter-century as it does about the atmosphere of fear surrounding many Trump critics nowadays.

“One of the things I’ve seen over that time is a shift from a nerdy utopia to a money first, move fast and break things,” Lyons said.

▶ Read more about Silicon Valley's political divide

US funding cuts have halted or threatened aid programs in Syria

That includes health and nutrition services for displaced people and child protection for children in notorious camps housing the families of alleged Islamic State members.

While funding cut from the World Food Program in Syria was restored, other cuts remain, including nearly $12 million from Save the Children and nearly $2 million from World Vision.

World Vision Syria Response Director Emmanuel Isch said the organization has largely halted a health and nutrition program serving 30,000 to 40,000 internally displaced people, many of whom “have limited access to basic services.”

Save the Children Country Director Bujar Hoxha said it has reprogrammed funding to continue case management for unaccompanied minors in the al-Hol and al-Roj camps and programs for malnourished children in different parts of Syria.

“But that is for very limited timeline,” he said, noting that within a few weeks “we have to either find a way to continue funding, or we have to close it down.”

Trump says ‘I just got here’ despite pledge to end Ukraine war before taking office

Trump issued a statement on social media over the ongoing war in Ukraine, saying he had “NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS WAR.”

Despite his repeated promise as a candidate that he’d have the Russia-Ukraine war settled within 24 hours — even before taking office — he said Monday: “I just got here.”

“The War between Russia and Ukraine is Biden’s war, not mine. I just got here, and for four years during my term, had no problem in preventing it from happening,” Trump said.

Trump last month said he'd been "a little bit sarcastic" when he had past pledged he'd resolve the war.

Top White House aide says Abrego Garcia’s fate is up to El Salvador

Ahead of Trump’s meeting with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, a top White House aide signaled the U.S. president wouldn’t be asking his counterpart to return Abrego Garcia to the U.S.

“It’s up to El Salvador and to the government and the people of El Salvador what the fate of their own citizens is,” Stephen Miller, a deputy chief of staff, told reporters at the White House on Monday morning. “We can’t extradite citizens of foreign countries to our country over the objection of those countries.”

Senator seeks meeting with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele over Abrego Garcia’s return

Sen. Chris Van Hollen says he plans to travel to El Salvador this week if Abrego Garcia, a constituent, isn’t returned by that time.

“Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia never should have been abducted and illegally deported, and the courts have made clear: the Administration must bring him home, now,” the Maryland Democrat said in a statement.

He said that since the Trump administration “appears to be ignoring these court mandates,” more action is needed.

Wall Street joins a global rally after Trump exempts some electronics from tariffs

Stocks are rallying worldwide after Trump relaxed some of his tariffs, for now at least.

The S&P 500 was 1.7% higher in early trading Monday. It’s coming off a chaotic week where it careened through historic swings as markets struggled to catch up with Trump’s moves on tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 434 points, or 1.1%, and the Nasdaq composite was up 2.5%. Apple, Nvidia and other big technology companies led the way on Wall Street after Trump said he was exempting smartphones, computers and some other electronics from some of his stiff tariffs.

▶ Read more about the financial markets

A key ally in Trump’s migrant crackdown is coming for a visit

Trump is hosting Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, at the White House on Monday as the small Central American nation becomes a critical linchpin of the U.S. administration's mass deportation operation.

Since March, El Salvador has accepted from the U.S. more than 200 Venezuelan immigrants — whom Trump administration officials have accused of gang activity and violent crimes — and placed them inside the country's notorious maximum-security gang prison just outside of the capital, San Salvador. It's also holding a Maryland man who the administration admits was wrongly deported but has not been returned to the U.S., despite court orders to do so.

That has made Bukele, who remains extremely popular in El Salvador due in part to the crackdown on the country's powerful street gangs, a vital ally for the Trump administration, which has offered little evidence for its claims that the Venezuelan immigrants were in fact gang members, nor has it released names of those deported.

▶ Read more about El Salvador President Nayib Bukele

White House responds to China on rare earths

Kevin Hassett, a top economic adviser to Trump, said China’s decision to stop exports of some rare earth minerals was “concerning.”

Rare earths are critical ingredients for technology and electronic manufacturing.

“The rare earth limits are being studied very carefully, and they’re concerning, and we’re thinking about all the options right now,” Hassett told reporters outside the White House.

He spoke to Fox Business earlier in the morning, where he said the administration was “100% not” expecting a recession as Trump disrupts global trade with his tariff plans.

Trump says CBS and ’60 Minutes’ should ‘pay a big price’ for going after him

Trump bitterly attacked “60 Minutes” shortly after the CBS News magazine broadcast stories on Ukraine and Greenland on Sunday, saying the network was out of control and should “pay a big price” for going after him.

“Almost every week, 60 Minutes ... mentions the name ‘TRUMP’ in a derogatory and defamatory way, but this Weekend’s ‘BROADCAST’ tops them all,” the president said on his Truth Social platform. He called on Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr to impose maximum fines and punishment “for their unlawful and illegal behavior.”

The network had no immediate comment.

Trump has an ongoing $20 billion lawsuit against "60 Minutes" for how it edited an interview with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris last fall. The president claims it was edited in a way to make Harris look good, something the newscast denies. But there are ongoing reports that Trump's lawyers and CBS' parent company are involved in settlement talks.

▶ Read more about Trump's comments on "60 Minutes"

Credit: AP Credit: AP