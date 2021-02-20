The Latest: Blue Jackets get green light for limited crowds

The city of Columbus and the Ohio Department of Health signed off on the plan to allow up to 1,953 fans -- 10% of Nationwide Arena’s capacity -- for the last 16 home games, beginning March 2 against Detroit.

Fans entering the building must complete an online check-in questionnaire and wear masks. They will be grouped in “seating pods” to maintain physical distancing. Tickets will be digital and concession stands cashless.