The Latest: Biden says he would represent all Americans

And he's posing this question: “Does your president have any idea, understand what you’re going through and if he does, does he care about it?”

Biden says his train tour will take him to places “that are hurting."

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT WHAT’S HAPPENING IN THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE:

President Donald Trump plans campaign events in Minnesota. Democrat Joe Biden is making stops on a train tour of Ohio and Pennsylvania.

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

12:45 p.m.

After their first debate-stage clash, President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are pressing their contrasting messages in the Midwest as millions of voters cast early ballots.

Biden is heading into his most aggressive day on the campaign trail all year, with eight stops planned for a train tour that began midmorning in Cleveland and is scheduled to end Wednesday night in western Pennsylvania.

Trump plans to address voters and donors in Minnesota later in the day.

Both men candidates have been active on social media early, seizing on the turbulent debate to try to score political points.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks with invited guests aboard an Amtrak train, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, as it makes its way to Alliance, Ohio. Biden is on a train tour through Ohio and Pennsylvania today. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik