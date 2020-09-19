The Latest: Murkowski says she wouldn't vote for court pick

Republicans have a 53-47 majority. The presidential and congressional elections are Nov. 3, and Inauguration Day is Jan. 20.

In her interview, Murkowski noted that when Justice Antonin Scalia died in February 2016, McConnell refused to hold a vote on then-President Barack Obama’s choice to replace him, Merrick Garland.

Murkowski added that Scalia’s death occurred “too close to an election, and that the people needed to decide. The closer you get to an election, that argument becomes even more important.”

10:10 p.m.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says the winner of the November election should pick a successor to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Calling Ginsburg a “beloved figure,” Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware: “There is no doubt -- let me be clear -- that the voters should pick the president and the president should pick the justice for the Senate to consider.”

Biden noted that the Republican-led Senate in 2016 refused to consider President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, to fill the vacancy created when Justice Antonin Scalia died in February of that year. Biden said that Scalia died about with “almost 10 months to go” before the election and that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cited it being an election year as the reason a hearing shouldn't take place.

President Donald Trump ended up replacing Scalia with Neil Gorsuch.

Biden says he hopes the coming days are about “the loss of the justice and her enduring legacy.” Biden chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1993 when Ginsburg was confirmed to the high court.

Ginsburg died Friday of cancer complications at age 87.

10:05 p.m.

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein says the Senate should not consider a replacement for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg until after Inauguration Day.

The veteran California lawmaker on Friday called Ginsburg a trailblazer for women, “a once-in-a-generation legal mind and a passionate champion for the rights of all Americans.’’

Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, says Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “made his position clear in 2016” when he refused to hold a confirmation hearing for President Barack Obama's Supreme Court pick during an election year.

Feinstein says, “To jam through a lifetime appointment to the country’s highest court – particularly to replace an icon like Justice Ginsburg – would be the height of hypocrisy.”

When a president nominates someone to the Supreme Court, the nomination is referred to the Senate, where the Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing in which the nominee will provide testimony and respond to questions from members of the panel. The committee then votes on whether to refer the nomination to the full Senate for consideration.

10 p.m.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz says President Donald Trump should nominate a successor to the late liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg next week.

Cruz said Friday shortly after Ginsburg's death was announced that Trump needs to move quickly. He says a Supreme Court that is split 4-4 “cannot decide anything” and under that scenario, “I think we risk a constitutional crisis.”

The Texas senator is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will vote on Ginsburg’s successor.

He called on Trump to nominate a “principled constitutionalist with a proven record.”

Cruz is also among 20 individuals Trump recently added to his list of potential Supreme Court nominees.

The Republican-led Senate in 2016 refused to hold a hearing on President Barack Obama's nomination to replace Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court after he died that February. Leader Mitch McConnell said then it wasn't fair because it was an election year.

The 2020 election is 46 days away.

9:45 p.m.

Endangered GOP Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona says the Senate should vote on whomever President Donald Trump nominates to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Some other GOP senators in competitive reelections initially did not address whether the Senate should vote on Trump’s pick. Ginsburg died Friday of complications from cancer at age 87.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the GOP-run Senate will vote on Trump’s selection, whomever it is, even though it’s an election year — the reason he gave for not voting on President Barack Obama’s court pick in 2016.

But four other Republican senators facing tough reelection fights skirted the question of whether the Senate should vote on a Trump pick.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins called Ginsburg a "trailblazer for women’s rights, a fierce champion for equality, and an extremely accomplished American who broke countless barriers in the field of law.

Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner called Ginsburg “a trailblazing leader.”

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis noted the liberal Ginsburg’s friendship with the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, saying their relationship showed “we can disagree on fundamental issues but remain civil.”

Iowa GOP Sen. Joni Ernst called Ginsburg “an iconic figure who blazed a trail for working moms.”

9:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump says the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was “an amazing woman” who led an “amazing life.”

Ginsburg died Friday of complications from cancer at the age of 87. The news of her death broke shortly after Trump began to address a campaign rally in Minnesota.

Trump spoke obliquely about future Supreme Court vacancies but did not mention the late justice during nearly two hours of remarks.

Trump told reporters after the rally as he headed back to Air Force One that he didn’t know Ginsburg had died.

Ginsburg was a key liberal vote on the court, and her death leaves a vacancy that will spur a fight over her replacement with less than seven weeks before the election.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declined to hold confirmation hearings for President Barack Obama's court pick to replace Antonin Scalia when the justice died in February 2016. He cited the reason as it being an election year. But McConnell said Friday that the Senate will vote on whomever Trump picks to replace Ginsburg.

9:20 p.m.

Former President Jimmy Carter says he and his wife, Rosalynn, are saddened by the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, praising her as a “beacon of justice” over a long and remarkable career.

Ginsburg, the court’s second female justice, died Friday at her Washington home of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87.

Carter said in a statement that he was proud to have appointed Ginsburg to the U.S. Court of Appeals in 1980 — a step taken long before her 1993 selection for the nation’s highest court by another Democratic president, Bill Clinton.

Carter called Ginsburg “a powerful legal mind and a staunch advocate for gender equality.”

9:15 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death is “an incalculable loss for our democracy and for all who sacrifice and strive to build a better future for our children.”

The Democratic leader said Friday that Congress must ensure that the person who replaces Ginsburg on the court “upholds her commitment to equality, opportunity and justice for all.”

The liberal justice died Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.

Pelosi said Ginsburg’s ”tireless advocacy in the fight for gender equality” leaves “an enduring legacy of progress for all women,” and her legal opinions “have unequivocally cemented the precedent that all men and women are created equal.”

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote on whomever President Donald Trump picks to replace Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, even though it’s an election year — the reason he gave for not voting on President Barack Obama's court pick in 2016.

9:10 p.m.

Hundreds of people have gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court to mourn the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Dozens in the crowd were lighting candles on Friday night and sat somberly on the high court’s steps. Ginsburg died Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87 after 27 years on the court.

The crowd left candles, flowers, small American flags and handwritten condolence messages. Some wept as they placed the bouquets of flowers on the steps. “RBG” was also drawn inside a pink chalk heart in the sidewalk. Flags outside the court were also flying at half staff.

Jennifer Berger was among those who had gathered outside the courthouse. The 37-year-old said she wanted to show her support and pay tribute to Ginsburg.

Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers. Young women especially seemed to embrace the court’s Jewish grandmother, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG, for her defense of the rights of women and minorities.

9 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote on President Donald Trump's pick to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, even though it's an election year.

The Republican Senate leader issued a statement Friday night, about an hour and a half after the Supreme Court announced the liberal justice's death from complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

When conservative Justice Antonin Scalia died in February 2016, also an election year, McConnell refused to act on President Barack Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to fill the opening. The seat remained vacant until after Trump’s surprising presidential victory.

Trump ended up nominating Neil Gorsuch, who was confirmed to the court.

The 2020 election is 46 days away.

McConnell had earlier said he would move to confirm a Trump nominee if there were a vacancy this year.

7:40 p.m.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, has died at her home in Washington. She was 87.

The court says Ginsburg died Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Ginsburg announced in July that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lesions on her liver, the latest of her several battles with cancer.

Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers. Young women especially seemed to embrace the court’s Jewish grandmother, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG, for her defense of the rights of women and minorities, and the strength and resilience she displayed in the face of personal loss and health crises.

Those health issues included five bouts with cancer beginning in 1999, falls that resulted in broken ribs, insertion of a stent to clear a blocked artery and assorted other hospitalizations after she turned 75.

Flowers and light candies outside the Supreme Court Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington, after the Supreme Court announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon