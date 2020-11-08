The Latest: Biden launching teams to review federal agencies

Biden’s campaign launched a transition team in May, and they’ve been working alongside designated staffers in President Donald Trump’s administration on transition planning for months. But the agency review process begins in earnest after a new president is elected. Biden has just over 10 weeks to prepare before he is inaugurated.

On Monday, he plans to announce a team of scientists and experts that will work to craft a coronavirus response plan that can be enacted when he takes office.

Biden’s transition team has also come out with a transition-focused website — BuildBackBetter.com — and is launching transition-focused social media accounts under the username “Transition46.”

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE TRANSITION

Democrat Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States. The inauguration is in January.

