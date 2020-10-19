The Latest: Biden has light Monday schedule, tapes interview

Biden has nothing else on his public schedule this week except Thursday night’s debate in Nashville, Tennessee. His campaign says he plans to use the bulk of the remaining time preparing for the second and final time he is scheduled to face off with President Donald Trump before Election Day on Nov. 3.

President Donald Trump is holding rallies in Arizona after campaigning over the weekend in California and Nevada. His Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, is in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday.

12:50 p.m.

Kamala Harris has returned to the campaign trail after a brief absence when people connected with her team tested positive for the coronavirus.

Harris kicked off her return at a car rally in Orlando on Monday to mark the first day of early voting in Florida, a critical swing state. She’ll later campaign in Jacksonville.

The Democratic ticket is largely forgoing traditional campaign rallies because of the risk of spreading the virus. But Harris was energized as she bounded onto the outdoor stage in Orlando, dancing and shouting greetings to the crowd as they honked their horns in support.

She largely stuck to the campaign message of outlining President Donald Trump’s failures in tackling the pandemic and urging people to cast their ballots early.

She told the crowd: “You will be the first to put our country back on the right track.”

Harris halted travel Thursday after her communications director and a member of the flight crew for her travel tested positive for the virus. The campaign said Harris did not need to quarantine under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, but she paused travel for four days.

She has repeatedly tested negative for the virus.

12:35 p.m.

Melania Trump plans to make her first public appearance since recovering from the coronavirus disease, joining President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania campaign rally.

It was not immediately clear if the first lady also planned to address Trump supporters in Erie.

Tuesday's rally in Pennsylvania will be the first campaign trail appearance for Mrs. Trump since she spoke briefly at a June 2019 event in Orlando, Florida, where the president launched his reelection effort.

She addressed the Republican National Convention in August from the White House.

Mrs. Trump recently announced that she has recovered from a bout with COVID-19 that included headaches, body aches and fatigue. She also revealed that the couple’s 14-year-old son, Barron, had contracted the virus, never had symptoms and has since tested negative.

Mrs. Trump’s spokeswoman says she also plans to attend Thursday’s presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee.

11:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump says people are tired of hearing from Dr. Anthony Fauci “and all these idiots” about the coronavirus.

Trump has made no secret of his growing impatience with Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert.

Speaking Monday to campaign staffers, Trump called Fauci a “disaster” but said he’d create bigger issues for himself if he fired the doctor.

Fauci is head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and is a member of the White House coronavirus task force.

Trump has needled Fauci over his advice on wearing face masks.

Nearly 220,000 Americans have died from the disease the virus causes.

11:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump is bucking up his campaign staffers 15 days from Election Day, amid worrisome public and private polling.

On a conference call Monday, Trump says, “We’re going to win. I wouldn’t have told you that maybe two or three weeks ago.”

Addressing stories about declining morale at his campaign, Trump said he’s never been more confident in his chances, “Today is the best single day that I’ve felt on either campaign.”

He added: “We have never been in as strong a position as we are today.”

Trump encouraged his staffers to ignore news reports about the state of the race.

