The Latest: Biden begins Election Day visiting son's grave

Beau died of brain cancer in 2015, and Biden often speaks on the campaign trail of his courage while deployed to Iraq as a major in the Delaware Army National Guard.

Biden’s late wife, Neilia, and infant daughter, Naomi, died in a car crash in 1972, shortly after Biden was elected senator. They are also buried in the cemetery.

Biden is spending the rest of his day in Pennsylvania as he makes a final push to get out the vote.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE:

After a campaign marked by rancor and fear, Americans on Tuesday decide between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stands with his wife Jill Biden and his grandchildren during a drive-in rally at Heinz Field, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Kenosha Regional Airport, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump throws hats to supporters as he arrive to speak during a campaign rally at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Avoca, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci