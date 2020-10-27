The Latest: Barrett takes 1st oath to join Supreme Court

A conservative, Barrett fills the vacancy created by the September death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who led the court’s liberal voting bloc.

Chief Justice John Roberts is set to administer a second oath -- known as the judicial oath -- to the former federal appeals court judge at a private ceremony at the court on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old Louisiana native will then be able to take part in the high court’s work. Her addition likely will solidify a 6-3 conservative shift on the nation’s highest court.

The White House stands ready for President Donald Trump to watch as Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will administer the Constitutional Oath to Amy Coney Barrett on the South Lawn of the White House White House in Washington later tonight, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, after Barrett is confirmed as expected by the Senate tonight. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster