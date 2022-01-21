Hamburger icon
The Latest: Krejcikova moves into 4th round against Azarenka

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Nation & World
Updated 52 minutes ago
French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova rallied from a set and a break down against No. 26-seeded Jelena Ostapenko to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 and advance to the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Friday at the Australian Open (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova rallied from a set and a break down against No. 26-seeded Jelena Ostapenko to win 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 and advance to the fourth round of the Australian Open for the first time.

The fourth-seeded Krejcikova will next play two-time Australian champion Victoria Azarenka, who ousted 15th-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-0, 6-2.

In other results on Day 5, fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari beat No. 28 Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 6-1 to move into a fourth-round match against American Jessica Pegula, who beat Nuria Parrizas Diaz 7-6 (3), 6-2.

___

12:35 p.m.

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka is into the fourth round for the first time since 2016 after overpowering 15th-seeded Elina Svitolina 6-0, 6-2.

Azarenka accumulated nearly twice as many winners, 17, as unforced errors, nine, and never faced a break point. Svitolina made mistake after mistake, 26 unforced errors in all.

Azarenka improved to 5-0 against Svitolina.

The 24th-seeded Azarenka won the title at Melbourne Park in 2012 and 2013, and she also has been the runner-up at the U.S. Open three times, most recently in 2020.

She next will play No. 4 Barbora Krejcikova or No. 26 Jelena Ostapenko, who each has won the French Open.

Since a quarterfinal run in Australia in 2016, Azarenka lost first-round matches last year and in 2019, and missed the hard-court tournament in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

___

11:20 a.m.

Day 5 at the Australian Open features two much-anticipated matchups that could lead to an even bigger one.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka faces Amanda Anisimova at Margaret Court Arena, while No. 1 Ash Barty plays hard-hitting Camila Giorgi at Rod Laver Arena. Both are on the night schedule.

The winners of those two matches will meet each other in a fourth-round contest that could have the feel of a Grand Slam final a week early if it’s Osaka vs. Barty.

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka is taking on No. 15 seed Elina Svitolina to get things started in the third round.

Later Friday, Rafael Nadal will continue his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title with a third-round match against No. 28 Karen Khachanov, and Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini takes on No. 31 Carlos Alcaraz.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

