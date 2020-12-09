The Latest: Austin reveres idea of civilian military control

He said that if confirmed by the Senate, he will surround himself in the Pentagon with civilian officials and advisers to ensure accountability.

Americans waiting for Republicans in Congress to acknowledge Joe Biden as the president-elect may have to keep waiting until January as GOP leaders stick with President Donald Trump's litany of legal challenges and unproven claims of fraud.

President-elect Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Defense Department says he’s aware of the historical moment that would come with his confirmation.

Retired four-star Army general Lloyd J. Austin said Wednesday in Wilmington, Delaware, that a man from his own hometown of Thomasville, Georgia, became the first Black graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Austin, who would be the first Black leader of the Pentagon if confirmed by the Senate, said that man and others, including the Tuskegee Airmen and former Secretary of State Colin Powell, “paved the way for me and countless others” to be part of the U.S. military.

Austin would need a congressional waiver to hold the position since he’s been out of the military less than the seven years required by law.

President-elect Joe Biden says he is asking Congress for a waiver to allow for the confirmation of retired four-star Army general Lloyd J. Austin as secretary of defense because the moment calls for it.

Biden said Wednesday in Wilmington, Delaware, that he “would not be asking for this exemption if I did not believe this moment in our history didn’t call for it. It does call for it.”

If confirmed by the Senate, Austin would be the first Black leader of the Pentagon and would need to obtain a congressional waiver to serve as defense secretary. Congress intended civilian control of the military when it created the position of secretary of defense in 1947 and prohibited a recently retired military officer from holding the position. Austin retired in 2016.

Biden said there is “no doubt” in his mind that Austin will “honor, respect and on a day-to-day basis breathe life into the preeminent principle of civilian leadership over military matters in our nation.”