The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is raising concerns that the Islamic State poses a threat as American troops seek to evacuate thousands of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies from Afghanistan.

Biden in remarks at the White House on Sunday noted that the terror group is a “sworn enemy of the Taliban” and said that the longer U.S. troops are on the ground increases the chance that the group will attempt to strike innocent civilians and American personnel near the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul has been warning Americans to avoid traveling to the airport in part because of concerns about Islamic State fighters.

The extremist group has long declared a desire to attack America and U.S. interests abroad and it has been active in Afghanistan for a number of years, carrying out waves of horrific attacks, mostly on the Shiite minority.

The group has been repeatedly targeted by U.S. airstrikes in recent years, and faced Taliban attacks.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says 11,000 individuals were evacuated from Kabul over the weekend and he remains committed to assisting all Americans who want to leave Afghanistan get out.

Biden added Sunday that his first priority is getting American citizens out of Afghanistan “as quickly and safely as possible.”

In the president’s words: “We’re working hard and as fast as we can to get people out. That’s our mission. That’s our goal.”

Biden also says he is also activating the civilian reserve air fleet provided by commercial airlines to help move evacuees from third country waystations on to the United States.

Caption An ambulance stands next to a transport plane carrying people flown out of Afghanistan at Ramstein Air Base, in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, Friday, Aug. 2021. (Uwe Anspach/dpa via AP) Credit: Uwe Anspach Credit: Uwe Anspach

Caption A Taliban fighter stands guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. A panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul's international airport killed several Afghan civilians in the crowds, the British military said Sunday, showing the danger still posed to those trying to flee the Taliban's takeover of the country. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

Caption Taliban fighters search a vehicle at a checkpoint on the road in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. A panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul's international airport killed several Afghan civilians in the crowds, the British military said Sunday, showing the danger still posed to those trying to flee the Taliban's takeover of the country. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

Caption A Taliban fighter stands guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. A panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul's international airport killed several Afghan civilians in the crowds, the British military said Sunday, showing the danger still posed to those trying to flee the Taliban's takeover of the country. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

Caption In this image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) plays with children waiting to process during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption A Taliban fighter stands guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. A panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul's international airport killed several Afghan civilians in the crowds, the British military said Sunday, showing the danger still posed to those trying to flee the Taliban's takeover of the country. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

Caption A group of Afghan nationals residing in South Korea whose family members have worked with Koreans in their home country, call for the South Korean government to rescue them during a rally outside the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.(Baek Seung-ryul/Yonhap via AP) Credit: Baek Seung-ryul Credit: Baek Seung-ryul

Caption In front of the US Embassy, protesters demonstrate in support of Afghan people, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday Aug. 22, 2021. After the demonstration in front of the Pakistani embassy, the protests continue in front of the US embassy in Copenhagen. (Nils Meilvang / Ritzau Scanpix) Credit: Nils Meilvang Credit: Nils Meilvang

Caption In front of the US Embassy, protesters demonstrate in support of Afghan people, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday Aug. 22, 2021. After the demonstration in front of the Pakistani embassy, the protests continue in front of the US embassy in Copenhagen. (Nils Meilvang / Ritzau Scanpix) Credit: Nils Meilvang Credit: Nils Meilvang

Caption Women hold signs reading "Stop killing Afghans" and "Peace, Freedom, Justice for Afghanistan" during a demonstration for the reception of threatened people from Afghanistan, in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday Aug. 22, 2021. (Markus Scholz/dpa via AP) Credit: Markus Scholz Credit: Markus Scholz

Caption A man yells during a demonstration in Paris, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. Afghan associations in France have called on people to gather at the Republic Plaza in Paris on Sunday to show their solidarity toward evacuees and refugees from Afghanistan, after the Taliban took power in the country, and France has evacuated some hundreds of people from Kabul who worked with the French government or French groups in Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant) Credit: Adrienne Surprenant Credit: Adrienne Surprenant