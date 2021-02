The Latest: At 100, Captain Tom Moore honored at funeral

A version of the song “Smile” singer Michael Bublé recorded for the funeral was played. So was “My Way” by Frank Sinatra, as Moore requested.

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

Sen. Susan Collins wants Biden Administration to reconsider U.S.-Canada border limits. U.S. House passes $1.9 trillion pandemic bill on near party-line vote. Communities in U.S. seeing less demand for coronavirus testing. Top U.S. diplomat 'visits' Mexico, Canada on virtual trip. North Dakota vaccinates 10% of residents so far.

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

MILAN — The Lombardy region where Milan is located is heading toward a partial lockdown on Monday. Mayor Giuseppe Sala said in a video message he was disturbed by scenes of people gathering in public places, often with their masks down.

Italy has failed to flatten the curve on the fall resurgence, with numbers of new infections and deaths remaining stubbornly high amid new variants creating new outbreaks. The Italian Health Ministry reported 18,916 new infections and 280 deaths on Saturday.

The regions of Lombardy, Piedmont and Marche will go into partial lockdown on Monday, meaning no table service at bars and restaurants. Police vans blocked entrance to Milan’s trendy Navigli neighborhood Saturday evening after the mayor announced increased patrols to prevent gatherings during a spring-like weekend.

Basilicata and Molise will be designated red zones on Monday, which means upper grades will have remote learning and non-essential stores are closed. A 10 p.m. curfew remains in effect throughout the country.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York’s new coronavirus-era dance rules aren’t exactly “Footloose” strict, but don’t plan on cutting loose and kicking off the Sunday shoes with just anybody.

The state says when wedding receptions resume next month, guests will be allowed to hit the dance floor only with members of their immediate party, household or family seated at the same table.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo previously announced weddings can begin again on March 15. Venues will be restricted to 50% of capacity, up to 150 guests, and all must be tested for coronavirus beforehand.

Dancers must wear face masks and stay within their own “dancing areas or zones.”

Happy couples can still take a twirl for a ceremonial first dance, and other couples can join in, but they must all stay 6 feet apart.

BISMARCK, N.D. — Nearly 10% of residents in North Dakota have completed both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The North Dakota Department of Health data indicates nearly 70,000 people in the state, or 9.5% of the population, have received the full two-dose series. More than 126,000, or 17.3%, have received the first dose.

North Dakota reported three COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday, bringing the state’s confirmed death toll to 1,445. Another 71 cases were confirmed, for a total of 99,780 overall.

Meanwhile, the North Dakota Department of Commerce announced $20 million in grants to help the state’s hotels, motels and lodging businesses that lost revenue due to the pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 900 new cases of the coronavirus and 27 more deaths have been reported in Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Health says the 897 newly diagnosed cases bring the state’s confirmed total to 660,942 since the start of the pandemic.

The state has registered 12,125 deaths, while another 431 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients with no positive test on record.

More than 981,000 Indiana residents have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 552,241 are fully vaccinated.

JUNEAU, Alaska — The federal government has approved Alaska’s plan to give the state’s fishing industry almost $50 million in pandemic relief.

Commercial applicants will be required to provide evidence that the coronavirus pandemic caused them to lose at least 35% of revenue in 2020. Applications will be accepted from March until May.

Alaska Department of Fish and Game Deputy Commissioner Rachel Baker says the final plan excludes commercial permit holders who fish in Alaska but live in other states that received coronavirus relief. Payments could begin as early as June.

CoastAlaska reported Friday the decision came after two major revisions to the plan and more than 200 public comments from every industry sector.

CARIBOU, Maine — Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine wants the Biden administration to reconsider U.S.-Canada border restrictions that were imposed a year ago because of the pandemic.

Her letter came less than a week after Department of Homeland Security announced the U.S., Mexico and Canada had jointly agreed to maintain land border restrictions until March 21.

Collins wrote in a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that an “equitable solution” is needed for border communities that recognizes lower risk levels.

Only Canadian citizens, Americans with dual citizenship and family members and partners can cross for nonessential purposes.

SEATTLE — People looking for a unique outdoor dining option during the pandemic can now make a run to the home of the Seattle Seahawks.

A dining series called “Field to Table” kicked off this month at Lumen Field. It features four-course meals from local chefs, plus a view of the NFL stadium normally reserved for players and coaches.

Diners eat their meals under an open-sided tent on the field, near the north end zone.

Event producer Sam Minkoff says the series’ original dates quickly sold out, but additional reservations will be available soon.

A portion of the proceeds go to the nonprofit Big Table, which helps struggling restaurant and hospitality workers. Seattle area eateries recently resumed reduced-capacity indoor seating after being restricted to takeout or limited outdoor seating.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Toronto Raptors played without most of their coaching staff and one player on Friday night because of coronavirus-related issues.

Six members of their coaching staff, including head coach Nick Nurse, missed the game against the Houston Rockets. Forward Pascal Siakam also sat out, indicating either a testing or contact tracing issue.

The NBA has postponed 29 games this season because of virus-related issues with players or other personnel since the season began Dec. 22. It’s the first time a team has said its coaching staff would miss a game because of the protocols.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says: “Anytime we have a positive case, we go through extensive contact tracing, player by player, team staff member by team staff member, and then that independent group makes that decision as to whether the game should go on.”

Assistant Sergio Scariolo coached Toronto to a 122-111 win against the Rockets on Friday night in Tampa, Florida. The Raptors play their home games in Florida because of coronavirus travel restrictions between the U.S. and Canada.

WASHINGTON — Communities across the U.S. are seeing plummeting demand for coronavirus testing.

The drop comes at a significant moment in the outbreak, when experts are cautiously optimistic the coronavirus is lessening with the help of public health measures and vaccines. But they are concerned that emerging variants could prolong the epidemic.

U.S. testing hit a peak on Jan. 15. Since then, the average number of daily tests has fallen more than 28%. All major virus measures, including new cases, hospitalizations and deaths, are down. Other reasons for less testing include harsh winter weather, the end of the holiday travel season and a focus on vaccinations.

RAMALLAH, West Bank — The Palestinian government announced a 12-day lockdown in the Israeli-occupied West Bank after a surge in coronavirus cases, including new variants.

Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced the lockdown, which includes shutting down schools, a nighttime curfew and ban on travel to other governorates.

On Saturday, the Health Ministry reported 1,472 new infections in the West Bank. The confirmed death toll is 1,476 people.

The Palestinian Authority secured 10,000 doses of vaccines from Russia and began its limited inoculation drive. Israel delivered 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and is yet to provide 3,000 more shots, covering a tiny fraction of the Palestinian population.

Israel, which has administered at least one dose of Pfizer vaccine on over half of its population, is facing scrutiny and criticism for not sharing the shots with Palestinians under its control. Israel says the Palestinian Authority is responsible for providing health services to its people.

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s Health Ministry says the country expects to receive 250,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from China on Saturday.

Alireza Raisi, deputy health minister, says the country will receive doses of other vaccines, including from India, in the “near future” as the country struggles to fight the worst outbreak of the pandemic in the Middle East.

This month, Iran imported 120,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia. Reports have said Iran has purchased a total of 2 million doses.

Iran in December began human trials on the first vaccine manufactured in the country, which is expected to be distributed in the spring. The country is also working on a joint vaccine with Cuba.

Iran plans to import some 17 million doses of vaccine from the international COVAX program and millions more from individual countries.

Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari put Iran’s death toll from COVID-19 at 59,980 after 81 more died from the disease since Friday. Lari says 7,975 new confirmed cases have brought the total to more than 1.6 million in a country with a population of more than 83 million.

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico health officials on Friday confirmed an additional 659 COVID-19 infections, the highest daily case count in more than three weeks.

Nearly 30% of the new cases involved state inmates.

Officials this week expressed optimism about downward trends in the overall spread of the virus, with all of the state’s counties reporting positivity rates below 10%. However, they acknowledged that the seven-day rolling average of daily cases remained above targets.

In all, New Mexico has reported nearly 185,000 cases since the pandemic began. The death toll stands at 3,685, with more than a dozen deaths reported Friday.

OHAKUNE, New Zealand — New Zealand’s largest city of Auckland is going back into a seven-day lockdown after a new unexplained coronavirus case was found.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement Saturday evening after an urgent meeting with top lawmakers in the Cabinet. She said the lockdown would take effect from Sunday morning.

Auckland earlier this month was placed into a three-day lockdown after new cases of the more contagious variant first found in Britain were found.

New Zealand has pursued a zero-tolerance elimination strategy with the virus, and had successfully stamped out community spread before the latest cases were found this month.

Ardern said the latest patient had experienced symptoms since earlier in the week and could have infected others.

The rest of New Zealand will also have increased restrictions.

HONG KONG — Over 500,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in Hong Kong on Saturday following a two-day delay due to export procedures, offering a second inoculation option for the city.

The Pfizer-BioNTech shots will be offered to about 2.4 million eligible residents from priority groups such as those aged 60 and above and health care workers.

About 70,000 residents who have registered for the vaccination program, which kicked off on Friday, will receive the shots developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm Sinovac. The Sinovac vaccines were the first to arrive last week.

Registration details for those wishing to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech shots haven’t been announced yet.

Hong Kong has struck deals for a total of 22.5 million doses, with 7.5 million each from Sinovac, AstraZeneca and Fosun Pharma, which is delivering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. The government has so far approved the Sinovac and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s Disease Control and Prevention Agency is allowing health workers to squeeze extra doses from vials of coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

The decision on Saturday came after some health workers who were administering the AstraZeneca shots reported to authorities that they still saw additional doses left in the bottles that had each been used for 10 injections.

KDCA official Jeong Gyeong-shil said skilled workers might squeeze one or two extra doses from each vial if they use low dead-volume syringes designed to reduce wasted medications and vaccines.

However, she said the KDCA isn’t allowing health workers from combining vaccines left in different bottles to create more doses.

The KDCA had previously authorized 10 injections for each AstraZeneca vial and six for each Pfizer vial.

South Korea, which launched its public vaccination campaign on Friday, is administering the AstraZeneca shots to residents and workers at long-term care facilities and the Pfizer ones to front-line medical workers.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation has continued on a downward trend in the number of daily coronavirus cases.

Tribal health officials on Friday reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths. The latest numbers bring the total to 29,710 cases since the pandemic began. The death toll is 1,165.

A curfew remains in effect for residents on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to prevent the spread of the virus.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont says Connecticut still has “a long way to go” to improve COVID-19 vaccination rates among Black and Hispanic residents, as new data show whites are getting inoculated at higher rates.

Lamont appeared with Black clergy members at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport to try to convince people the vaccines are safe and effective. Several church leaders received vaccinations Friday.

“We’re doing better than we did two weeks ago, but not good enough," Lamont said.

New data released by the state Thursday shows 39% of white state residents ages 65 and older have received the first of two shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, compared with 21% of Black residents and 27% of Hispanic citizens 65 and older.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Gov. Gavin Newsom expects California to start administering the new Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine next week.

At a Fresno news conference Friday, Newsom said the Biden administration plans to send California more than 1.1 million of the single-dose shots in the next three weeks.

The vaccine, still in the final federal approval process, has fewer handling restrictions than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines now being used. Those vaccines require two doses to be fully effective and must be stored at extremely low temperatures.

Addition of the J&J vaccine would come as California is seeing dramatic drops in virus cases and hospitalizations after record highs in early January.

FILE - In this April 16, 2020 file photo, 99-year-old war veteran Captain Tom Moore, with from left, his grandson Benji, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and granddaughter Georgia, at his home in Marston Moretaine, England, after he achieved his goal of 100 laps of his garden. The legacy of Capt. Tom Moore, the super fundraiser who died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 of COVID-19, lives on in Imogen Papworth-Heidel — and many others. The 11-year-old soccer player, who dreams of playing for England, watched Capt. Tom pushing his walker up and down his garden to raise money for the National Health Service. So she decided to help by doing something she’s good at: keepy uppies — kicking the ball into the air and passing it from one foot to the other without letting it touch the ground. Imogen was able to raise 15,000 pounds ($20,500) for key workers. Similar fundraising feats have been performed by a 5-year-old amputee and a 90-year-old woman in the Scottish Highland. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP, File) Credit: Joe Giddens Credit: Joe Giddens

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, a man receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center in North Las Vegas. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Tom Brenner/Pool via AP) Credit: Tom Brenner Credit: Tom Brenner

People eat dinner in an outdoor dining tent set up near the logo of the Seattle Seahawks NFL football team on the 50-yard line at Lumen Field, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Seattle. The "Field To Table" event was the first night of several weeks of dates that offer four-course meals cooked by local chefs and served on the field at tables socially distanced as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely limited options for dining out at restaurants in the area. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Toronto Raptors assistant coach Sergio Scariolo talks to center Aron Baynes (46) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Scariolo is filling in for head coach Nick Nurse, who is under coronavirus protocol. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Carabinieri, Italian police officers, patrol the Naviglio Grande canal, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Police vans blocked entrance to Milan's trendy Navigli neighborhood Saturday evening after the mayor announced increased patrols to prevent gatherings during a spring-like weekend. The Lombardy region where Milan is located is heading toward a partial lockdown on Monday, and Mayor Giuseppe Sala said in a video message that he was disturbed by scenes of people gathering in public places, often with their masks down. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference, Friday Feb. 26, 2021, after visiting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for farmworkers at the Dr. Sharon Stanley-Rea Community Center in Fresno, Calif. (John Walker/The Fresno Bee via AP, Pool) Credit: JOHN WALKER Credit: JOHN WALKER

A girl wears a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus and looks at a doll wearing the same at a department store in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) Credit: Chiang Ying-ying Credit: Chiang Ying-ying

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2020, file photo, Tony A. (Naschio) Johnson, center, elected chairman of the Chinook Indian Nation, plays a drum as he leads tribal members and supporters as they march to the federal courthouse in Tacoma, Wash., as they continue their efforts to regain federal recognition. As COVID-19 disproportionately affects Native American communities, many tribal leaders say the pandemic poses particular risks to tribes without federal recognition. The Chinook Nation received some federal funding through a local nonprofit for small tribes to distribute food to elders and help with electricity bills, tribal Johnson said. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Urte Inkmann, left,, head veterinarian, and animal caretaker Parthena Topouzoglou hold the cats Lolek and Bolek after the formerly Corona-positive cats were allowed to leave the shelter's isolation ward in Hamburg, Germany, Saturday, Feb.27, 2021. The two neutered males, now recovered, have now moved to the shelter's placement area and are looking for a new home. The animals had belonged to a Hamburg woman who died after a corona virus infection. (Markus Scholz/dpa via AP) Credit: Markus Scholz Credit: Markus Scholz

Tom Gallagher, right, wears a Seattle Seahawks Julian Peterson jersey and holiday hat as he is offered a bottle of wine by a server while dining with his wife Debbie in an outdoor dining tent set up on the turf at Lumen Field, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Seattle. The couple, who are Seattle Seahawks season ticket holders, were celebrating their 45th anniversary by taking part in the "Field To Table" event at the Seahawks' home stadium on the first night of several weeks of dates that offer four-course meals cooked by local chefs and served at tables socially distanced as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

A man walks along the empty main square of Dunkirk during the new lockdown,in northern France, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Dunkirk and the surrounding coastal area will be under weekend lockdowns for at least two weeks, in addition to a national 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, imposed to curb soaring COVID-19 infections. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler

A woman wearing a face mask places knitted flowers in a bush during a spring charms fair at the Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum Museum in Bucharest, Romania, Feb. 27, 2021. Millions of East Europeans celebrate the arrival of spring on March 1 with charms tied with red-and-white string, a centuries-old custom symbolizing hope and a new season. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

In this Oct. 10, 2020 photo provided by Karl Papworth-Heidel, Captain Tom Moore poses for a photo with fellow fundraisers Imogen Papworth-Heidel, right, and Pepa Lorente at his home in Marston Moretaine, England. The legacy of Capt. Tom Moore, the super fundraiser who died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 of COVID-19, lives on in Imogen Papworth-Heidel — and many others. The 11-year-old soccer player, who dreams of playing for England, watched Capt. Tom pushing his walker up and down his garden to raise money for the National Health Service. So she decided to help by doing something she’s good at: keepy uppies — kicking the ball into the air and passing it from one foot to the other without letting it touch the ground. Imogen was able to raise 15,000 pounds ($20,500) for key workers. (Karl Papworth-Heidel via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE - In this undated file photo provided by her family, Margaret Payne poses for a photo on the stairs of her home in Sutherland, Scotland. The legacy of Capt. Tom Moore, the super fundraiser who died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 of COVID-19, lives on in many people. Payne, 90, walked up the stairs in her home 282 times to raise 416,000 pounds for the NHS. Payne, from Ardvar in the Scottish Highlands, calculated that the feat was the equivalent of climbing 731 meters (2,398 feet), or the height of Suilven, one of Scotland's best known mountains that she scaled when she was 15.(Payne Family via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2020 file photo, Captain Tom Moore smiles during a visit to the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, North Yorkshire as part of his new role as Honorary Colonel of the Northern military training establishment The legacy of Capt. Tom Moore, the super fundraiser who died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 of COVID-19, lives on in Imogen Papworth-Heidel — and many others. The 11-year-old soccer player, who dreams of playing for England, watched Capt. Tom pushing his walker up and down his garden to raise money for the National Health Service. So she decided to help by doing something she’s good at: keepy uppies — kicking the ball into the air and passing it from one foot to the other without letting it touch the ground. Imogen was able to raise 15,000 pounds ($20,500) for key workers. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP, File) Credit: Danny Lawson Credit: Danny Lawson