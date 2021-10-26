The Latest: Astros' Urquidy faces Braves' Fried in Game 2

Urquidy was the winning pitcher as a rookie in Game 4 of the 2019 World Series against Washington.

Fried is 1-1 with a 3.78 ERA in three starts this postseason.

“Max is the natural to go No. 1 in Game 2,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

3:25 p.m.

Second baseman Jose Altuve hits leadoff for Houston in the World Series opener against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night, among six Astros remaining in the lineup from Game 7 of the 2019 World Series.

Left fielder Michael Brantley, third baseman Alex Bregman, designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, shortstop Carlos Correa and first baseman Yuli Gurriel also return to the Series from the 6-2 loss to the Washington Nationals two years ago.

Brantley bats second, followed by Bregman, Alvarez, Correa, right fielder Kyle Tucker, Gurriel, center fielder Chas McCormick and catcher Martín Maldonado.

Left-hander Framber Valdez is on the mound.

3:10 p.m.

Jorge Soler moved up to the Atlanta Braves' leadoff spot for the opener against the Houston Astros and right-hander Charlie Morton.

Soler was the designated hitter and was followed in the batting order by first baseman Freddie Freeman, second baseman Ozzie Albies, third baseman Austin Riley, left fielder Eddie Rosario, second baseman Adam Duvall, catcher Travis d'Arnaud, right fielder Joc Pederson and shortstop Dansby Swanson.

1:05 p.m.

Right-hander Kyle Wright and outfielder/pinch-runner Terrance Gore were added to the Atlanta Braves’ roster ahead of the opening World Series game against the Houston Astros, and right-hander Jacob Webb and infielder Johan Camargo were dropped.

Infielder Marwin Gonzalez was added to Houston’s roster, and outfielder Jake Meyers was dropped.

Wright has not made a major league appearance since June 23. The 26-year-old last pitched on Oct. 2, throwing seven shutout innings for Triple-A Gwinnett against Jacksonville. He was 0-1 with a 9.95 ERA in two big league games this year and 10-5 with a 3.02 ERA in 24 starts for Gwinnett.

Wright started twice in the 2020 playoffs, throwing six scoreless innings against Miami to win Game 3 of the Division Series and allowing seven runs while getting just two outs in taking the loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the Championship Series. Current Braves teammate Joc Pederson hit a three-run homer and Edwin Ríos followed with a solo shot.

Gore was on the roster for the Division Series against Milwaukee and made one appearance, pinch running for Pederson in Game 2.

Gonzalez, a member of Houston’s 2017 World Series champions, has not played since the final game of the regular season on Oct. 3. He hit .176 in 34 at-bats after the Astros signed him in August following his release from Boston.

Meyers injured his left shoulder crashing into a wall during Game 4 of the Division Series on Oct. 12 and has not played since.

Caption Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried throws in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of baseball's National League Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption The Atlanta Braves take batting practice Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Houston, in preparation for Game 1 of baseball's World Series tomorrow against the Atlanta Braves. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler, right, rejoins the team for batting practice while preparing to play the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of baseball's NL Championship Series, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. Soler rejoined the team Thursday after being out due to a positive COVID-19 test. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton