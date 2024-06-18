The Latest | A top US envoy visits Beirut after attacks across Israel-Lebanon border intensify

Meanwhile, Israel’s Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday about a law granting far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir sweeping power over the police. Ben-Gvir was convicted eight times for offenses that include racism and supporting a Jewish terrorist organization. As national security minister, he has encouraged police to take a tough line against anti-government protesters and has actively supported officers accused of using excessive force against Palestinians.

Israeli officials say Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dissolved his influential war Cabinet that was tasked with steering the war in Gaza a week after Benny Gantz, a popular opposition lawmaker and former military chief, quit Netanyahu's three-person governing coalition in frustration over how the war was being handled.

Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza has killed more than 37,100 people, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count. The war has largely cut off the flow of food, medicine and other supplies to Palestinians who are facing widespread hunger.

Israel launched the war after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, in which militants stormed into southern Israel, killed some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducted about 250.

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Gaza at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Israel says hezbollah fired four projectiles, breaking a 3-day lull

TEL AVIV, Israel — The Israeli military said that Hezbollah launched four projectiles toward Israel on Tuesday afternoon, breaking three days of relative calm.

The cross-border fire came while Amos Hochstein, a senior adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden, was meeting with officials in Beirut on Tuesday in an effort to find a diplomatic solution to head off a larger war between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Israeli military said all of the launches were intercepted, though shrapnel from an explosive drone started a brush fire near the border, according to the Israeli Fire and Rescue Services.

Also on Tuesday, state media in Lebanon reported an Israeli drone strike on a car on the highway north of the coastal city of Tyre. It wasn’t immediately clear who was in the car or how many people were killed or injured.

The lull came after intense barrages last week, when Hezbollah launched hundreds of drones and rockets, including more than 200 on a single day, and the Israeli military struck Hezbollah targets in return.

The relative quiet continued even after the Israeli military said they killed a key operative in Hezbollah’s rocket and missile department, Mohammed Ayoub, in a drone attack on Monday morning near the village of Chehabiyeh.

The lull could have been due to the Muslim holiday of Eid al Adha, which began for some on Sunday and ends on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Hezbollah began attacking Israel almost immediately after the Israel-Hamas war erupted on Oct. 7, and with near daily exchanges of fire, though most of the strikes are confined to an area within a few mostly confined to the area around the border.

In recent weeks, the exchanges have intensified, with fires breaking out in both Israel and Lebanon.Israeli strikes have killed more than 400 people have been killed in Lebanon, most of them Hezbollah fighters, but at least 70 of the fatalities were civilians. In northern Israel, 16 soldiers and 11 civilians have been killed.

A senior US envoy meets with officials in Lebanon in an urgent effort to head off a larger war

BEIRUT — A senior adviser to United States President Joe Biden described the ongoing conflict between the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and Israeli forces on the Lebanon-Israel border as a “very serious situation” and said Tuesday on a visit to Beirut that efforts to find a diplomatic solution to head off a larger war are urgent.

Amos Hochstein met with officials in Lebanon after visiting Israel the day before.

“We’ve seen an escalation over the past few weeks,” Hochstein told reporters in Beirut after meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who frequently acts as a conduit between Washington and Hezbollah. “What President Biden wants to do is to avoid a further escalation into a greater war.”

Hochstein also called on the Palestinian militant group Hamas to accept a Washington-backed proposed cease-fire and hostage exchange deal to end the war in Gaza, which he said could also bring the conflict in Lebanon to an end.

Cross-border attacks by Israel and Hezbollah have been taking place almost daily since the war in Gaza began in October. The attacks escalated dramatically a week ago, after Israel killed a high-ranking Hezbollah commander in a strike on south Lebanon. Hezbollah stepped up its own attacks on northern Israel in response. Some Israeli leaders have threatened all-out war to silence Hezbollah's rocket fire.

The fighting has displaced tens of thousands on each side of the border. Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon have killed over 400 people since October, most of them militants with Hezbollah and allied groups, but the dead also include more than 80 civilians and non-combatants. On the Israeli side, 16 soldiers and 11 civilians have been killed.

Israel's Supreme Court hears arguments over a law allowing its far-right security minister sweeping power over police

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel’s Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday about a law granting a far-right government minister sweeping power over the police.

The law would allow National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to intervene in police investigations. Critics say the law is part of Ben-Gvir’s attempt to consolidate more aspects of the police under his authority. They say the law would grant him too much power over who and how police investigate.

The court previously issued an interim order prohibiting Ben-Gvir from intervening in police investigations.

A longtime admirer of the late racist Rabbi Meir Kahane, Ben-Gvir was convicted eight times for offenses that include racism and supporting a Jewish terrorist organization. He was once on the fringes of Israeli politics but now oversees the police and has other key duties in government. As national security minister, he has encouraged police to take a tough line against anti-government protesters and has actively supported officers accused of using excessive force against Palestinians.

On Monday, police faced criticism for a heavy-handed response toward protesters in Jerusalem who called for early elections. A number of protesters were injured, including a volunteer doctor who was hit with a water cannon in the face and may lose her vision, Israeli media reported. Police said four officers were injured in the protest.

