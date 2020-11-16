The Latest: 2nd player tests positive, Browns close facility

Stefanski declined to say if the second player was on the field Sunday.

The Irish soccer association says two members of the national team have tested positive for the coronavirus after playing in a Nations League qualifying match against Wales.

Tottenham defender Matt Doherty and Stoke winger James McClean have been isolated from the rest of the Ireland squad that flew back to Dublin from Cardiff. Ireland lost 1-0 in the Welsh capital on Sunday.

Midfielder Alan Browne tested positive for COVID-19 following the team’s 3-0 loss to England on Thursday. He played in that game along with Doherty and McClean.

Louisville rushing leader Javian Hawkins says he is opting out of the remainder of this season to prepare for the NFL draft.

A Louisville football spokesman confirmed Hawkins’ departure.

The redshirt sophomore did not play in Saturday's 31-17 loss at Virginia, an absence Cardinals coach Scott Satterfield said was related to COVID-19. The game was postponed a week because of an outbreak within the Louisville program.

Hawkins posted on Twitter that he talked with his family before opting out. He has rushed for 822 yards and seven touchdowns this fall for the Cardinals (2-6, 1-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). Hawkins will finish the fall semester before turning his full attention to next spring's draft.

Hawkins rushed for a school-record 1,525 yards and nine touchdowns last season to earn All-ACC honors.

Vanderbilt will allow parents and relatives of athletes and a number of graduate and professional students to attend the Commodores’ final two home football games.

Athletic director Candice Lee announced the decision Monday. Other Vanderbilt students and the general public will not be allowed to attend Saturday’s game against No. 6 Florida or the Nov. 28 game against Tennessee with in-person classes ending Friday. Up to 500 tickets will be issued to Florida and Tennessee for family members of their athletes as required by the Southeastern Conference.

Vanderbilt also announced no spectators will be allowed for basketball games at Memorial Gym until further notice.

Lee says parents and relatives have made many sacrifices to support their athletes and calls this a well-deserved opportunity for them to cheer in-person.

