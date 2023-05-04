The Last of Us, Wii Sports entering Video Game Hall of Fame

“There was no video game industry in 1970. The games that we’d now call video games were still mostly locked away on computers in university and research labs, inaccessible to the public," Jeremy Saucier, assistant vice president for interpretation and electronic games at The Strong, said in a news release.

Barbie Fashion Designer was the first video game to target girls, letting them design and print clothes for their Barbie dolls. It quickly took off, selling more than 500,000 copies in two months after its 1996 release by Digital Domain/Mattel Media. The game not only expanded the audience for video games but also began a discussion about gender and stereotypes in gaming that continues today, according to the Hall of Fame.

“Barbie Fashion Designer became a jumping-off point for the girls’ games movement and shook up the software and gaming scene," collections manager Kristy Hisert said. "It also sparked important questions and debate. What does it mean to be a game for girls? Should there even be games ‘for girls’? What are the implications of these games? What are the consequences of gendering games?”

The Last of Us, with its memorable characters and storytelling, quickly stood out in the field of post-apocalyptic zombie games when it was released by Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment. More than 200 publications named it the game of the year when it entered the scene in 2013. Ten years later, millions of viewers now tune in for the HBO series it inspired.

“The 2023 HBO adaptation has expanded the game’s reach and popularity. Created with Naughty Dog’s involvement, the show has garnered support from both critics and fans as one of the best video game adaptations ever made,” video game curator Lindsey Kurano said.

Wii Sports, which launched with the Nintendo Wii home video game system in 2006, was honored for putting motion-based technology into living rooms across the world, where anyone from young children to older adults could grab the controller and join in virtual bowling, tennis matches and rounds of golf. Community centers for older adults embraced the games for their health and social benefits.

“With more than 82 million copies sold, Wii Sports is one of the best-selling video games of all time, but its true influence comes from the fact that it made gamers out of millions of people around the world who’d never thought about playing one before," said Aryol Prater, research specialist for Black play and culture at The Strong.

Anyone can nominate a game for consideration by the World Video Game Hall of Fame. The hall is set to move to an expanded space in The Strong in Rochester come June 30.