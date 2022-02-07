The Kardashians premiere Hulu original series on April 14

After 20 seasons on E! with the warts-and-all show that made them famous, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” fans have been waiting on an air date for the Hulu project announced soon after they wrapped up.

If an edgy trailer for “The Kardashians” is any indication, Kylie, Kim, Kourtney, Kris, Khloe and Kendall will bring the glam as the Hulu original series promises: “All the walls will be shattered.” Their previous gig was built on a family togetherness vibe until the K women (and the many men and children in their lives) made their way to the top.