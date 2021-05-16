The Hall calls: Bosh, Webber, Wright among the 2021 class

Wright said he never even imagined when he started coaching that the Hall of Fame would be even a possibility, and he's championed the candidacy of one of his Villanova predecessors — Rollie Massimino — for years.

“Jay is one of the best coaches I’ve ever had, and one of the best people I’ve ever known,” said former Villanova guard Kyle Lowry, now with the Toronto Raptors, after he got word about Wright's selection. “He treated me like a son, and he helped me become the man I am today. He is truly a special person.”

Toni Kukoc was selected by the Hall of Fame’s international committee, and Pearl Moore — a 4,000-point scorer in college, most of them coming at Francis Marion — was among those selected for induction as well.

Also selected: former WNBA President Val Ackerman as a contributor, longtime director of Five-Star Basketball Camp Howard Garfinkel as a contributor, Clarence “Fats" Jenkins — whose teams in the 1920s and 1930s won what was called the Colored Basketball World Championships in eight consecutive years — and four-time All-Star Bob Dandridge.

Of the now 140 players from the NBA and ABA that are enshrined in the Hall, none of them averaged fewer points than Wallace — who managed 5.7 per game for his career. He never had a 30-point game as a pro; his regular-season high was 23 points, his playoff high was 29 points.

He wasn’t in the NBA for scoring. He was a four-time defensive player of the year, making that end of the floor his specialty.

“To have that type of journey, to have it end the way it's ending, it's an awesome feeling," Wallace said on the broadcast.

The class will be enshrined on Sept. 11.

FILE - Miami Heat center Chris Bosh celebrates after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Monday, Feb. 9, 2015, in Miami. Bosh is among those announced Sunday, May 16, 2021 as the 2021 class for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.