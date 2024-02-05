The Grateful Dead make Billboard chart history despite disbanding in 1995

It's a remarkable run, made even more special since the group disbanded following the death of Jerry Garcia in 1995. Forty-one of the band's 59 entries in the Top 40 have happened since 2012, thanks to the popularity of the series of archival albums compiled by David Lemieux.

Lemieux in a statement credited the Dead for recording so many live shows and “the loyalty and passion of the many Dead Heads who have made this record possible.” He said it “could be the most unlikely and unexpected record in music history.”

The record could be further solidified: Another volume in the Dave’s Picks series will be released in April, capturing the band’s May 1977 shows at the Palladium in New York City.