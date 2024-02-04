The Grammys off-the-hook fashion parade kicks off with bold color and man jewelry

NEW YORK (AP) — The usually off-the-hook Grammys red carpet kicked off early Sunday when the music industry gathered for the non-televised portion of award-giving in a mix of classic black, shimmer and bold color.

And some memorable man jewelry around the neck of Rufus Wainwright and a lapel of reggae artist Collie Buddz. Wainwright wore a party of gold necklaces. Buddz went for a grouping of jeweled brooches. They were right on trend.