'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar

“He’s an actor but he’s not like famous to me,” Quiocho said. “He’s not Ben Affleck, let’s put it that way.”

Police refer to Miller using the pronoun “he,” while Miller's Instagram uses “they/them.”

Miller was arrested shortly after midnight Monday and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. Miller was released after paying $500 bail.

Miller's agent and lawyers didn't immediately return messages seeking comment Tuesday.

Miller, who has been credited as the first out LGBT person to play a lead role in a major superhero film, has played hyper-verbal outcasts in movies big (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”) and small (“We Need to Talk About Kevin” and "The Perks of Being a Wallflower”).

Miller also has a key role in the upcoming “Harry Potter”-universe film “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore."

