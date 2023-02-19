The Daniels win the DGA's top prize, an Oscar bellwether

The 75th annual DGA Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday evening, denied Steven Spielberg a record-extending four wins for the guild's top honor. Spielberg had once been expected to cruise through awards season with his autobiographical "The Fabelmans," but the strong affection for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" — the Oscar favorite with a leading 11 nominations — has come to dominate Hollywood's Oscar run-up.

In the past 10 years, all but once has the DGA winner gone on to win at the Academy Awards. (In 2020, Sam Mendes won at the DGA for “1917,” while Bong Joon Ho won the Oscar for “Parasite.”) Last year, Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”) won at each. In 75 years, only 10 times have the DGA winner and the Oscar winner not aligned.