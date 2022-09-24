'The Crown' back in November for season 5 with new queen

The pivotal role of Princess Diana passed from Emma Corrin in season four to Elizabeth Debicki ("Tenet") for seasons five and six. She plays opposite Dominic West as Prince Charles. The prince, Elizabeth's oldest child, became King Charles III upon her death.

Other cast newcomers include Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip.

Season five of "The Crown" is expected to cover the royal family's turbulent 1990s, when Charles and Diana's marriage messily fell apart. The Princess of Wales died following a Paris car crash in August 1997.

The series has been widely acclaimed as a drama, but some have criticized it for lapses of historical accuracy. Two years ago, Netflix rejected calls for a disclaimer to be added to the series.

Peter Morgan, creator of “The Crown” and the writer of other recent-history dramas including “The Queen” and “Frost/Nixon,” has defended his work, calling it thoroughly researched and true in spirit.