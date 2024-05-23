The collapse of a building on Spain’s Mallorca island leaves 4 people dead, officials say

Four people have died and several more have been seriously injured when a building collapsed on the island of Mallorca

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Updated 24 minutes ago
MADRID (AP) — Four people died and several more were seriously injured Thursday when a building collapsed on the island of Mallorca, Spanish emergency authorities said.

Emergency services said that seven more people had been very seriously injured while another nine were seriously injured. They were being attended at local hospitals.

The accident occurred in the city of Palma on the Mediterranean island popular with tourists.

Spanish news agency EFE and other media said the building housed a restaurant called “Medusa Beach Club” located near the beach.

Public television for the Balearic Islands, IB3, reported there were people dancing on a terrace that collapsed on top of another floor underneath.

No cause has been given for the collapse of the building.

Emergency services are continuing to search the site and attend the wounded.

