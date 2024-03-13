The Chiefs restructure Patrick Mahomes' contract for salary cap relief, AP source says

By restructuring the contract, which would have counted more than $58 million against the cap for the upcoming season, the Chiefs created more than $21 million to use elsewhere. That could include a much-publicized pursuit of help at wide receiver, their need for a new left tackle to protect Mahomes' blind side, or in re-signing their own free agents.

Mahomes also adjusted his 10-year, $450 million contract in 2021 to help the Chiefs with their financial situation.

The Chiefs already signed All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones to a five-year, $158.75 million contract, which included $95 million guaranteed over the first three years. But that deal was structured so that it only cost $7.35 million against the cap this year.

Backup linebacker Drue Tranquill also signed a three-year, $19 million deal to return before Wednesday's start to free agency.

The creation of some additional salary cap space also could mean that L'Jarius Sneed, who quietly emerged as one of the NFL's best cornerbacks last season, could remain in Kansas City. The Chiefs used the franchise tag on him, which would equate to a one-year, $19.8 million deal, but many expected them to ultimately trade Sneed for draft compensation and salary cap relief.

Now, the Chiefs could keep him at the tag number or use their newfound wiggle room to sign him to a long-term deal.

