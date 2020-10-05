The body clock of France thrown off-kilter by autumn tennis

From the fallen shiny horse chestnuts littering the sidewalks that lead to the French Open's home since 1928, to the porcini mushrooms as fat as fists on sale at market stalls across from where the players train, most everything has been thrown off-kilter by the virus-caused shift to autumn. The tournament is usually the second Grand Slam of the year, not the last, traditionally played in May-June and not in the cold and damp of September-October.

Normally, underfoot as they queue in late spring, crowds would be treading on the nose-tickling, cotton-like fallen pollen of plane trees that are now preparing to shed their leaves, trailing in that autumnal race behind the already golden chestnut trees that have VIP views of the courts. And the 30-acre site would be wall-to-wall people, not the ghost town of a mere 1,000 masked and gelled spectators allowed each day this year, mostly chosen by lottery.

The market vendors would be selling the first summer berries, not the last. Students would have one eye or — don't tell teacher — both on the tennis as they crammed for baccalauréat high-school final exams. Instead, they are wondering who is beating who at the tennis while they're stuck in class with face masks in a new academic year.

And workers who'd be reserving their summer getaways when the boss wasn't looking, reminded by the French Open that the nation's long and lazy annual July-August switch-off was just around the corner, are instead mourning the fading of their tans.

In short, the country's whole body clock has had to adjust to the postponement not only of the tennis but also of the Tour de France. The three-week cycling race, launched in 1903 before the tennis tournament opened to foreign players in 1925, got bumped by the pandemic from July to September, by which time the work-not-play grind of "Métro, boulot, dodo" — subway, work, sleep — conspired with the virus and social distancing to thin out the roadside throngs.

And for the players, well, how much time have you got? Suffice to say that some have adapted better than others to the thermometer stuck in the teens Celsius-wise (50 to 60 Fahrenheit), the rains that have pulled them on and off courts rendered clammy and the swirling winds that throw off their finely-tuned shotmaking and serves.

Florida-based Victoria Azarenka set the tone among the grumblers in the very first hour of play, retorting “What’s the point? Sitting here like ducks” when a match supervisor asked that she wait on court for a downpour to pass. Azarenka was gone in round two.

And among the few that took to the conditions like ducks to water — "Ten, 15 degrees, I love it," Dominic Thiem said after his first match — even Thiem, from mountainous Austria, was taken aback when he woke at 7 a.m. for a match and discovered that dawn had yet break, as it would have done by then in May.

"Everything dark," said the U.S. Open champion who plays Diego Schwartzman from Argentina in the quarterfinals. “It shows how special and how unusual everything is in this year and in general."

For Bailly, as he reflected on his memorable day with Theodore, among the reasons this French Open “will, for me, remain exceptional among the 50 I have been to” is because they were among the lucky few who experienced it.

On Court Philippe Chatrier, with its new retractable, $55 million (50 million euros) roof that has already proved to be a sound investment, the ushers shepherded them to the vacant court-side seats so Rafael Nadal wouldn't feel quite so alone.

“We were very, very close. It was phenomenal," Bailly said.

And after dark fell, they couldn't drag themselves away from the outside courts given night lights this year so matches can continue after the autumnal early setting of the sun.

“Usually there are so many people that it’s like walls of humanity and you see nothing. And now, suddenly, everything is visible and accessible,” he said. "I don’t want to go home. But the kid has school tomorrow.”

“We’re probably going to get told off by my wife,” he added, "but that’s the way it is.”

___

Spectators protect themselves from the cold as they watch the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament between France's Hugo Gaston and Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka at Suzanne Lenglen court at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Lines women and men change during third round matches of the French Open tennis tournament at Suzanne Lenglen court at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Stadium workers cover courts as rain suspended most third round matches of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Closed sponsor stands and souvenirs shops are seen right, as few spectators walk the alley outside center court, left, during first round matches of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Italy's Matteo Berrettini serves against Germany's Daniel Altmaier in the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Three spectators watch a fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. There will still be small crowds at Roland Garros for the final week of French Open, after the Paris police chief decided Monday not to further reduce the limit of 1,000 spectators per day, as part of new measures to slow coronavirus infections in the French capital. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Stadium workers cover Suzanne Lenglen court as rain suspended play in the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament between Argentina's Diego Schwartzman and Italy's Lorenzo Sonego at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

View of Suzanne Lenglen court with rain clouds overhead after most third round matches of the French Open tennis tournament were suspended at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Serbia's Novak Djokovic taps the clay off his shoes in the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan slips on the wet court in his match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic before play was suspended to close the roof of center court Philippe Chatrier in the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Italy's Martina Trevisan casts a shadow as she plays a shot against Netherlands' Kiki Bertens in the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Italy's Martina Trevisan serves against Netherlands' Kiki Bertens in the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus complains about the weather conditions and ask the umpire to suspend the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino