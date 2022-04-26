The B-52s to launch a US farewell tour this summer

“No one likes to throw a party more than we do, but after almost a half-century on the road, it’s time for one last blow-out,” said Fred Schneider, co-founder and singer for the Athens, Georgia-based band, in a statement.

The band burst onto the New Wave scene in 1979 with songs like “Rock Lobster” and cracked the pop charts in the late ’80s with the party classics “Love Shack” and “Roam.”