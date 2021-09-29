The AP Interview: Ethiopia crisis 'stain on our conscience'

Meanwhile just 10% of needed humanitarian supplies have been reaching Tigray in recent weeks, Griffiths said.

“So people have been eating roots and flowers and plants instead of a normal steady meal,” he said.

“The lack of food will mean that people will start to die.”

Last week the AP, citing witness accounts and internal documents, reported the first starvation deaths since Ethiopia's government imposed the blockade on the region of 6 million people in an attempt to keep support from reaching Tigray forces.

But the problem is not hunger alone.

The U.N. humanitarian chief, who recently visited Tigray, cited the lack of medical supplies and noted that vulnerable children and pregnant or lactating mothers are often the first to die of disease. Some 200,000 children throughout the region have missed vaccinations since the war began.

And the lack of fuel — “pretty well down to zero now,” Griffiths said — means the U.N. and other humanitarian groups are finding it all but impossible to reach people throughout Tigray or even to know the true scale of need.

Phone, internet and banking services have also been cut off.

Billene Seyoum, the spokeswoman for Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, did not respond to questions. The government has blamed problems with humanitarian aid delivery on the Tigray forces, who long dominated the national government before Abiy sidelined them. Abiy's government also has alarmed U.N. officials and others by accusing humanitarian workers of supporting the Tigray fighters.

Griffiths called such allegations unacceptable and unfair. He said he has told the government to share any evidence of misconduct by humanitarian workers so the U.N. can investigate, but “so far as I’m aware, we haven’t had such cases put to us.”

Humanitarian workers boarding flights to Tigray are told not to bring items including multivitamins, can openers and medicines, even personal ones. The U.N. humanitarian chief said he too was searched when he visited Tigray, with authorities examining everything in his bag and even questioning why he was carrying earphones.

Ethiopia's crisis has led the U.N., the United States and others to urge the warring sides to stop the fighting and take steps toward peace, but Griffiths warned that “the war doesn’t look as if it’s finishing any time soon.”

On the contrary, in recent weeks it spread into the neighboring Amhara region. Griffiths said the active battle lines are making it challenging to get aid to hundreds of thousands more people.

Ethiopia will see the formation of a new government next week with another five years in office for the prime minister. Griffiths, who said he last spoke with Abiy three or four weeks ago, expressed hope for a change of direction.

“We’d all like to see is with that election inauguration, that we would see new leadership leading Ethiopia away from the abyss that it’s peering into at the moment, that the national dialogue process which he discussed with me in the past, and his deputy discussed with me last week, that needs to happen,” Griffiths said.

“It needs to be coherent, it needs to be inclusive and it needs to be soon.”

Anna reported from Nairobi, Kenya.

Caption Martin Griffiths, the United Nations humanitarian chief, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at U.N. headquarters. The crisis in Ethiopia is a “stain on our conscience,” Griffiths says, as children and others starve to death in the country's Tigray region under what the U.N. has called a de facto government blockade of food, medical supplies and fuel. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Caption FILE - In this Saturday, May 8, 2021 file photo, an Ethiopian woman argues with others over the allocation of yellow split peas after it was distributed by the Relief Society of Tigray in the town of Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. In an interview with The Associated Press Tuesday, Sept 28, 2021, the United Nations humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths calls the crisis in Ethiopia a "stain on our conscience" as children and others starve to death in the Tigray region under what the U.N. calls a de facto government blockade of food, medical supplies and fuel. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis

Caption FILE - In this Sept. 2021 file photo provided anonymously, a severely malnourished child is treated in an intensive care unit at the Ayder Referral Hospital, where medicines have almost run out and hospital staffers haven't been paid since June, in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. In an interview with The Associated Press Tuesday, Sept 28, 2021, the United Nations humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths calls the crisis in Ethiopia a "stain on our conscience" as children and others starve to death in the Tigray region under what the U.N. calls a de facto government blockade of food, medical supplies and fuel. (UGC via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - In this Tuesday, July 20, 2021 file photo, mother Ababa, 25, comforts her baby Wegahta, 6 months, who was identified as severely acutely malnourished, in Gijet in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. In an interview with The Associated Press Tuesday, Sept 28, 2021, the United Nations humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths calls the crisis in Ethiopia a "stain on our conscience" as children and others starve to death in the Tigray region under what the U.N. calls a de facto government blockade of food, medical supplies and fuel. (Christine Nesbitt/UNICEF via AP, File) Credit: Christine Nesbitt Credit: Christine Nesbitt

Caption FILE - In this Monday, July 19, 2021 file photo, Amanuel Berhanu is weighed after being identified as severely malnourished, in the Wajirat district of the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. In an interview with The Associated Press Tuesday, Sept 28, 2021, the United Nations humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths calls the crisis in Ethiopia a "stain on our conscience" as children and others starve to death in the Tigray region under what the U.N. calls a de facto government blockade of food, medical supplies and fuel. (Zerihun Sewunet/UNICEF via AP, File) Credit: Zerihun Sewunet Credit: Zerihun Sewunet

Caption FILE - In this Tuesday, May 11, 2021 file photo, Ethiopian government soldiers ride in the back of a truck on a road leading to Abi Adi, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. In an interview with The Associated Press Tuesday, Sept 28, 2021, the United Nations humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths calls the crisis in Ethiopia a "stain on our conscience" as children and others starve to death in the Tigray region under what the U.N. calls a de facto government blockade of food, medical supplies and fuel. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File) Credit: Ben Curtis Credit: Ben Curtis