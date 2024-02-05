The 49ers have concerns about the condition of their Super Bowl practice field

The San Francisco 49ers are concerned about the condition of the practice field they have been assigned for Super Bowl week

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By JOSH DUBOW – Associated Press
2 minutes ago
X

The San Francisco 49ers are concerned about the condition of the practice field they have been assigned for Super Bowl week.

A person familiar with the concerns says the team believes the field on UNLV's campus is too soft. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the league nor the team was speaking publicly on the matter.

Sod was recently placed over the turf field on UNLV's campus for the 49ers to use this week. CBS Sports first reported the concern that the field was too soft but said that the field meets the safety requirements set out by the league.

The Kansas City Chiefs, as the designated home team for the game, get to practice at the Las Vegas Raiders facility in nearby Henderson.

San Francisco held a walkthrough on the field Monday and won't hold the first practice there until Wednesday. If the team still has concerns after testing it out, they could ask the league for permission to practice at the Raiders facility at different times than the Chiefs.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

In Other News
1
Hundreds of people are missing as the death toll from Chile's wildfires...
2
Border bill supporters combat misinformation that it would actually let...
3
Blinken returns to Mideast in push for hostage deal and postwar plan...
4
Senate presses toward vote on border policies and Ukraine amid...
5
Bob Beckwith, retired firefighter in famous image with Bush after 9/11...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top