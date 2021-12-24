Thailand's Central retail group, Signa to buy Selfridges

Signa Holding was founded by Austrian real estate investor Rene Benko. In 2019 it joined with RFR Holding to buy New York City's iconic Chrysler Building.

W. Galen Weston acquired Selfridges in 2003. The company was offered for sale after he died in April.

His daughter, Alannah Weston, who is chairman of Selfridges Group, said the sale was the “successful realization of my father’s vision for an iconic group of beautiful, truly experiential, department stores."

The acquisition took months of negotiations and is subject to regulatory approvals.

Caption A man carries Selfridges bags after leaving the department store in London, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Thailand's Central Group and Signa of Austria have confirmed plans to buy luxury British department store chain Selfridges. The deal, reportedly worth 4 billion pounds ($5.4 billion), adds to Central and Signa's collection of posh retailers that includes Rinascente in Italy, Illum in Denmark, Switzerland's Globus and The KaDeWe Group in Germany and Austria. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant

