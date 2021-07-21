Thailand to join COVAX, acknowledging low vaccine supply

He said Thailand is in the process of joining COVAX, a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines directed by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the World Health Organization. Nakorn said he expects Thailand will be able to receive vaccines from COVAX by the first quarter of next year.

Thailand is the only country in Southeast Asia that did not join COVAX. The government explained in February that since Thailand is categorized as a middle-income country, it would not get free or cheap vaccines from the program. It claimed it would have to pay high prices in advance without knowing which vaccines it would get and when it would get them.

“Buying vaccines directly from the manufacturers is an appropriate choice ... as it’s more flexible,” government spokesperson Anucha Buraphachaisri said at the time.

That explanation was later criticized when the government urgently imported Sinovac at a high price even though questions had already arisen about its efficacy.

Thailand planned to administer 100 million inoculations this year and has reserved 105.5 million doses from several companies. Of those, 61 million doses were to be AstraZeneca vaccine produced by Siam Bioscience, a company owned by Thailand’s king, 19.5 million doses from Sinovac, 20 million doses from Pfizer and 5 million doses from Johnson & Johnson.

Last week, however, new doubts were cast on the plan when it was revealed that Siam Bioscience is unlikely to be able to deliver its full share until May 2022 because of production problems.

Supakit Sirilak, chief of the Department of Medical Sciences, said at the same news conference that Thailand is still negotiating with other vaccine makers to secure additional supplies.

“Our target to inoculate 100 million doses this year is still possible,” he said.

Thailand reported 13,002 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a new record, bringing its confirmed total to 439,477 cases.

It has administered around 14.8 million vaccine doses, including 10.7 million doses since June. Around 11.3 million people, or 16% of the country’s 69 million population, have received at least one dose.

A person wearing full protective gear uses an ATM outside a bank Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Grant Peck) Credit: Grant Peck Credit: Grant Peck

A giant classic Hindu Ramayana statue dons a face mask to remind passengers to keep to coronavirus precautions at the Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has ordered a halt to all domestic flights operating from the most severely affected provinces effective Wednesday. Exceptions are allowed for flights to destinations that are part of a plan that allows vaccinated travelers from abroad to stay for two weeks on popular islands such as Phuket and Samui without quarantine confinement. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

An empty departure terminal is seen at the Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has ordered a halt to all domestic flights operating from the most severely affected provinces effective Wednesday. Exceptions are allowed for flights to destinations that are part of a plan that allows vaccinated travelers from abroad to stay for two weeks on popular islands such as Phuket and Samui without quarantine confinement. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

A marked seating and a janitor is reflected on ceiling tiles at the Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has ordered a halt to all domestic flights operating from the most severely affected provinces effective Wednesday. Exceptions are allowed for flights to destinations that are part of a plan that allows vaccinated travelers from abroad to stay for two weeks on popular islands such as Phuket and Samui without quarantine confinement. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit