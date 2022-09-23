Thailand downgrades COVID-19 threat, lifts emergency decree

He said the changes result from the Public Health Ministry's downgrading the status of COVID-19 from a dangerous communicable disease to an infectious disease under surveillance.

The center reported 752 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and nine deaths. It said the percentage of hospital beds allocated for coronavirus patients that are occupied has fallen to 8.3% from 15.8% in July.

“We may have small waves after this. And we will ask the public to continue practicing general preventive measures, including continuing to wear masks in public,” although they will not be mandatory, Taweesin said.

Thailand’s huge, lucrative tourism industry was devastated by local and worldwide measures to contain the pandemic. So far this year, it has seen arrivals rebound with 5.2 million visitors to date.

