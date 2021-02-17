Thai users of Clubhouse app warned about political content

Clubhouse, which can only be joined by invitation, became trendy in Thailand over the past week.

It burst into the public’s attention when Pavin opened a chat room where he led discussions about the monarchy, quickly gathering thousands of listeners.

Pavin, speaking Wednesday on Clubhouse, charged that the government is afraid of Clubhouse because it allows its opponents to talk directly with each other.

iLaw, a legal monitoring group, also opened a Clubhouse chat room to hold a discussion about amending or abolishing the lese majeste law that forbids defaming the monarchy.

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, who founded a popular anti-establishment party that was dissolved by the courts, have used the platform to discuss a debate on a no-confidence motion against the government in Parliament. Their banned Future Forward Party was known for its savvy use of the internet, which helped it build a large following, especially among young people.