Thai protesters rally ahead of parliamentary debate

Prayuth’s government last week called the Parliamentary session, expected to last two days, to seek to defuse weeks of almost daily protests.

“The only way to a lasting solution for all sides that is fair for those on the streets as well as for the many millions who choose not to go on the streets is to discuss and resolve these differences through the parliamentary process,” he said last week.

Prayuth also lifted a state of emergency that he had imposed a week earlier that made the protest rallies illegal.

The protesters were not impressed by his efforts to appease them, declaring them insincere.

They noted on social media that the points of discussion submitted by the government for debate dealt not with their concerns but were thinly disguised criticisms of the protests themselves.

They concern the risk of the coronavirus spreading at rallies, the alleged interference with a royal motorcade by a small crowd earlier this month, and illegal gatherings and the destruction of images of the royal family.

Protest organizers have called for a Monday afternoon march to the German Embassy in central Bangkok, far from the Parliament complex on the outskirts of the city.

The apparent rationale for the march is to bring attention to the protesters’ contention that King Maha Vajiralongkorn spends much of his time in Germany.

Protesters’ criticism of the royal institution has irked conservative Thais because it traditionally has been treated as sacrosanct.

Self-proclaimed “defenders of the monarchy” mobilized last week online and in rallies in several cities, in many cases led by local civil servants. On Wednesday, a small royalist rally in Bangkok broke into violence when a few attendees attacked anti-government student activists.

Pro-democracy protesters gather, flashing three-fingered salutes at a main shopping district in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Pro-democracy protesters gestures to flash three-fingered salutes to a bus in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.