Thai protesters push on despite charges of royal defamation

Many in the months-long protest movement, spearheaded by students, believe the monarchy holds too much power for a constitutional monarchy. But their challenge is fiercely opposed by royalists, including the army, who consider the royal institution an untouchable bedrock of national identity.

Food and souvenir vendors set up tables along a long stretch of sidewalk along the rim of a park-like compound occupied by the headquarters of the Siam Commercial Bank. Accessories featuring the image of a yellow rubber duck, a movement icon, could be seen almost everywhere. One protest leader even gave a fiery speech from a truck-bed stage while wearing a duck costume.

The ducks became a symbol of resistance last week when human-size inflatable ducks were brought to a rally outside Parliament and satirically dubbed the protesters’ navy. When police turned water cannons on them, the ducks served as makeshift shields.

At a ceremony at a park in another part of Bangkok, at least 600-700 supporters of the monarchy gathered for a scheduled appearance by the king. He and Queen Suthida in the past month have been doing street tours where members of the public can see them face to face, an evident attempt to shore up support for the royal institution.

The venue for Wednesday’s pro-democracy rally was changed late Tuesday night by the protesters. It was earlier announced that it would be held outside the offices of the Crown Property Bureau, which manages the fortune controlled by the king, estimated to be worth more than $40 billion.

The target was switched to the head office of the Siam Commercial Bank, a publicly held company in which the king is the biggest shareholder. The bank’s headquarters are in a different area of Bangkok, far from the district hosting the Crown Property Bureau and other royal and government offices.

The protest movement announced that the change of venue was to avoid a confrontation with police and royalist counter demonstrators, which they said they feared could trigger a declaration of martial law or a coup by the military.

Barbed wire had already been installed around the Crown Property Bureau offices and the government had declared a no-go zone of 150 meters (500 feet) around the property. Massive shipping containers were also deployed by cranes to block off streets.

A protest rally outside Parliament last week turned chaotic, as police fired water cannons and tear gas at the protesters. At least 55 people were hurt, including six reported to have had gunshot wounds. Police denied firing live rounds or rubber bullets.

The next day, several thousand demonstrators gathered outside the national headquarters of the police in central Bangkok to protest the force used against them. That rally was nonviolent but fueled royalist outrage at the protest movement, as demonstrators defaced the “Royal Thai Police” sign outside its headquarters and scrawled graffiti and chanted slogans that could be considered derogatory of King Vajiralongkorn.

Protest leaders remained defiant even after being told they were facing lese majeste charges. They declared they would have four more straight days of rallies to pressure the government.

One of them, Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, posted his response to his summons on Twitter, saying: “I am not afraid anymore. The ceiling (of our demands) is destroyed. Nobody can stop us now.”

A statement issued Wednesday by Free Youth, the driving force in the coalition of protest groups, called Thailand a failed state whose people “are ruled by capitalists, military and feudalists.”

“And under this state, the ruling class oppress the people who are the true founders and heirs of this country,” said the statement, the most strident issued so far in the name of the group.

A protester wears a head band designed with yellow ducks, which have become good-humored symbols of resistance during anti-government rallies, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Bangkok, Thailand. Thai authorities have escalated their legal battle against the students leading pro-democracy protests, charging 12 of them with violating a harsh law against defaming the monarchy. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn) Credit: Wason Wanichakorn Credit: Wason Wanichakorn

Protest leader Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak speaks during a rally while wearing an outfit of a yellow duck, which has become a good-humored symbol of resistance during anti-government rallies, outside the Siam Commercial Bank, a publicly-held company in which the Thai king is the biggest shareholder, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Bangkok, Thailand. Thai authorities have escalated their legal battle against the students leading pro-democracy protests, charging 12 of them with violating a harsh law against defaming the monarchy. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn) Credit: Wason Wanichakorn Credit: Wason Wanichakorn

A protester takes a selfie with yellow ducks, which have become good-humored symbols of resistance during anti-government rallies, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Bangkok, Thailand. Thai authorities have escalated their legal battle against the students leading pro-democracy protests, charging 12 of them with violating a harsh law against defaming the monarchy. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn) Credit: Wason Wanichakorn Credit: Wason Wanichakorn

Police stand guard outside the Siam Commercial Bank where anti-government protesters are holding a rally Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Bangkok, Thailand. Thai authorities have escalated their legal battle against the students leading pro-democracy protests, charging 12 of them with violating a harsh law against defaming the monarchy. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn) Credit: Wason Wanichakorn Credit: Wason Wanichakorn

Security staff stand in front of a truck used as a stage during a rally outside the Siam Commercial Bank,a publicly-held company in which the Thai king is the biggest shareholder,Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Bangkok Thailand. Thai authorities have escalated their legal battle against the students leading pro-democracy protests, charging 12 of them with violating a harsh law against defaming the monarchy. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Rows of hard hats designed with yellow ducks, which have become good-humored symbols of resistance during anti-government rallies, are prepared for protest security staff Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Bangkok Thailand. Thai authorities have escalated their legal battle against the students leading pro-democracy protests, charging 12 of them with violating a harsh law against defaming the monarchy. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

A protester flashes the three-finger protest gesture while wearing an outfit of a yellow duck, which has become a good-humored symbol of resistance during anti-government rallies, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Bangkok, Thailand. Thai authorities have escalated their legal battle against the students leading pro-democracy protests, charging 12 of them with violating a harsh law against defaming the monarchy. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Protesters flash the three-finger protest gesture during a rally Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Bangkok Thailand. Thai authorities have escalated their legal battle against the students leading pro-democracy protests, charging 12 of them with violating a harsh law against defaming the monarchy. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit