Thai prime minister acquitted of ethics breach, retains post

Even before the court convened Wednesday. the protesters had called a rally to respond to the verdict.

"Thailand’s justice system has completely lost its integrity. The court’s verdict today shows they look down on the people. This will fuel people’s anger and be the condition that drives our rallies to a higher level,” a protest leader, Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, told The Associated Press.

As army commander, Prayuth led a coup in May 2014 that ousted an elected government led by the Pheu Thai party. He then headed the junta that ruled for five years and was also prime minister in the military-guided government.

A general election last year brought to power a proxy party established by the military, which with its allies selected Prayuth to serve again as prime minister. The ongoing protests charge that the 2017 constitution established under military rule gave the proxy Palang Pracharath Party an unfair advantage in the election.

When Prayuth and several of his Cabinet ministers faced a censure debate in Parliament in February, opposition leader Sompong Amornwiwat of the Pheu Thai party raised the issue of whether Prayuth had acted illegally by continuing to live at his army residence at a base in Bangkok.

Prayuth’s defense has been that the official residence of the prime minister is undergoing renovation, and also that he faces security concerns.

The army argued on his behalf that his military housing is actually a VIP guest house, though critics suggest that if he did not pay at least for water and electricity, he may be breaking the law.

The court said that senior officers such as Prayuth were entitled to live in military housing as special guests in honor of their military careers. Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan and Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda were given the same privilege, former army chief Gen. Apirat Kongsompong declared before his retirement this past September. The court also said the current chief, Gen. Narongpan Jittkeawtae, had explained that the army’s regulations allow it to pay for utilities and other necessary costs in such instances.

In the past 12 years, court rulings have ousted three Thai prime ministers.

The court, like the military, is considered a pillar of the country’s royalist establishment, and the ultimate bulwark against threats to it. The three ousted politicians were associated with a former prime minister, populist billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra, who was ousted by a 2006 military coup after being accused of abuse of power, corruption and disrespect to the monarchy.

The court's rulings have generally been favorable to Thaksin's opponents and hostile to his supporters, leading to criticism that it it is guided as much by politics as by law.

In this photo released by Government Spokesman Office, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha receives flowers from well wishers in Samut Songkhram province, Thailand, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Thailand's highest court is set to rule Wednesday, Dec. 2, on whether Prayuth has breached ethics clauses in the country's constitution and should be ousted from his position. (Government Spokesman Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by Government Spokesman Office, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha right, gives the traditional greeting or "wai" in Samut Songkhram province, Thailand, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Thailand's highest court is set to rule Wednesday, on whether Prayuth has breached ethics clauses in the country's constitution and should be ousted from his position. (Government Spokesman Office via AP) NO SALE Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited