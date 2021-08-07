Thai police fire tear gas at protest over COVID response

The protesters are also calling for part of the budget for the monarchy and the military to be redirected into the COVID-19 fight.

Saturday’s protest was originally planned in an area near the Grand Palace in the old part of the capital but switched to the compound of the 1st Infantry Regiment, where Prayuth – a former general who originally took power in a 2014 coup – continues to live.

The protest movement began last year with demands for sweeping political change, including unprecedented public calls for the reform of the powerful monarchy to make it more accountable.

After going dormant due to prosecutions, internal disagreements and the pandemic, protests have returned in recent weeks, fueled by the growing discontent over the government's response to the health crisis and its massive impact on the economy, which is reliant on tourism.

Riot police launch tear gas to anti-government protesters during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. Protesters demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and for part of the budget for the monarchy and the military to be redirected into the fight against the coronavirus. Many people blame Prayuth and his administration for failing to develop an adequate vaccination policy. (AP Photo/Anuthep Cheysakron) Credit: Anuthep Cheysakron Credit: Anuthep Cheysakron

