Thai police disperse protesters outside PM's office

The latest rally started on Wednesday with thousands of protesters marching from Bangkok’s Democracy Monument to Government House. It was the third major gathering by activists who want to keep up the momentum in their campaign for democratic change.

The protesters have drawn attention because of their demands for reforms to Thailand’s constitutional monarchy, which they claim does not properly operate in a democratic framework.

That demand has caused a huge controversy because the royal institution has long been considered sacrosanct and a pillar of Thai identity. It is also protected by a lese majeste law that mandates three to 15 years in prison for defaming the monarchy.

Conservative royalist Thais accuse them of seeking to end the monarchy, an allegation they deny. Before leaving Democracy Monument, several small clashes broke out between protesters and their opponents, who traded punches and threw plastic bottles as police tried to keep them apart.

The protest movement was launched in March by university students but quickly put on hold as Thailand was gripped by surges in coronavirus cases. It came back in July, when the threat from the virus eased, and since then has again been spearheaded by students and publicized on social media.

The movement’s original core demands were new elections, changes in the constitution to make it more democratic, and an end to intimidation of activists.

The protesters charge that Prayuth, who as army commander led a 2014 coup that toppled an elected government, was returned to power unfairly in last year’s general election because laws had been changed to favor a pro-military party. Protesters say a constitution promulgated under military rule is undemocratic.

___

Associated Press writer Busaba Sivasomboon contributed to this report.

A pro-democracy protester pushes the shield of a Thai policeman during a demonstration in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Thai police dispersed a group of protesters holding an overnight rally outside the prime minister's office. (AP Photo/Rapeephat Sitichailapa) Credit: Rapeephat Sitichailapa Credit: Rapeephat Sitichailapa

Pro-democracy protesters push Thai policemen with riot shields during a demonstration in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Thai police dispersed a group of protesters holding an overnight rally outside the prime minister's office. (AP Photo/Rapeephat Sitichailapa) Credit: Rapeephat Sitichailapa Credit: Rapeephat Sitichailapa

Pro-democracy protesters push Thai policemen with riot shields during a demonstration in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Thai police dispersed a group of protesters holding an overnight rally outside the prime minister's office. (AP Photo/Rapeephat Sitichailapa) Credit: Rapeephat Sitichailapa Credit: Rapeephat Sitichailapa

A pro-democracy protest leaders try to control others at a police barricade during a street march in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered Wednesday for a rally being held on the anniversary of a 1973 popular uprising that led to the ousting of a military dictatorship, amid a heavy police presence and fear of clashes with political opponents. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

A pro-democracy protest leaders lock hands ahead of a police barricade during a street march in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered Wednesday for a rally being held on the anniversary of a 1973 popular uprising that led to the ousting of a military dictatorship, amid a heavy police presence and fear of clashes with political opponents. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

Supporters of pro-monarchy in traditional yellow clothing greet pro-democracy protesters with three-fingered salute during a street march in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered Wednesday for a rally being held on the anniversary of a 1973 popular uprising that led to the ousting of a military dictatorship, amid a heavy police presence and fear of clashes with political opponents. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

Activist Parit Chiwarak, speaks front of Government house during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered Wednesday for a rally being held on the anniversary of a 1973 popular uprising that led to the ousting of a military dictatorship, amid a heavy police presence and fear of clashes with political opponents (AP Photo/Rapeephat Sitichailapa) Credit: Rapeephat Sitichailapa Credit: Rapeephat Sitichailapa

Pro-democracy protesters struggle to remove barriers during a street march in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered Wednesday for a rally being held on the anniversary of a 1973 popular uprising that led to the ousting of a military dictatorship, amid a heavy police presence and fear of clashes with political opponents. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

Pro-democracy protesters struggle with police officers to go past a barrier during a street march in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered Wednesday for a rally being held on the anniversary of a 1973 popular uprising that led to the ousting of a military dictatorship, amid a heavy police presence and fear of clashes with political opponents. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

Pro-democracy protesters remove barriers and march forward during a street march in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered Wednesday for a rally being held on the anniversary of a 1973 popular uprising that led to the ousting of a military dictatorship, amid a heavy police presence and fear of clashes with political opponents. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

Pro-democracy protesters remove barriers and march forward during a street march in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered Wednesday for a rally being held on the anniversary of a 1973 popular uprising that led to the ousting of a military dictatorship, amid a heavy police presence and fear of clashes with political opponents. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

Pro-democracy protesters remove barriers and march forward during a street march in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered Wednesday for a rally being held on the anniversary of a 1973 popular uprising that led to the ousting of a military dictatorship, amid a heavy police presence and fear of clashes with political opponents. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

Pro-democracy protesters try to defuse a tenses situation with police officers during a street march in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered Wednesday for a rally being held on the anniversary of a 1973 popular uprising that led to the ousting of a military dictatorship, amid a heavy police presence and fear of clashes with political opponents. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

Pro-democracy protesters struggle with police officers to go past a barrier during a street march in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered Wednesday for a rally being held on the anniversary of a 1973 popular uprising that led to the ousting of a military dictatorship, amid a heavy police presence and fear of clashes with political opponents. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

Pro-democracy leaders Parit Chiwarak, center right and Arnon Nampha, center left travel in a truck during a street march in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered Wednesday for a rally being held on the anniversary of a 1973 popular uprising that led to the ousting of a military dictatorship, amid a heavy police presence and fear of clashes with political opponents. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

A pro-democracy protester flashes three-fingered salute after forcefully occupying historic Democracy monument, background in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered Wednesday for a rally being held on the anniversary of a 1973 popular uprising that led to the ousting of a military dictatorship, amid a heavy police presence and fear of clashes with political opponents. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

Pro-democracy protest march past a portrait of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn during a protest march in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered Wednesday for a rally being held on the anniversary of a 1973 popular uprising that led to the ousting of a military dictatorship, amid a heavy police presence and fear of clashes with political opponents. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

Pro-democracy protesters celebrate after forcefully occupying historic Democracy monument, background in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Thousands of anti-government protesters gathered Wednesday for a rally being held on the anniversary of a 1973 popular uprising that led to the ousting of a military dictatorship, amid a heavy police presence and fear of clashes with political opponents. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe