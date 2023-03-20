Thai officials trace missing radioactive cylinder to foundry

Permsuk Sutchaphiwat, secretary-general of the Office of Atoms for Peace, Thailand’s nuclear research agency, said the metal extracted in processing would not become radioactive because the Caesium-137 would separate from the steel due to the high temperatures used in the process. However, traces of it can still be found in the furnace.

The missing 25-kilogram- (55-pound-) cylinder was connected to a 17-meter- (56-foot-) tall silo at the power plant and used for measuring ash content. Police say they suspect the cylinder had been stolen for sale as scrap.

In 2000, illegally disposed cannisters containing the radioactive substance Cobalt-60 were found in a junkyard in Samut Prakarn, a suburb of Bangkok. At least five people were hospitalized after being exposed to radiation when the cannisters were opened by the scrapyard workers, unaware of the hazard. The cylinders were believed to have come from a medical X-ray machine.