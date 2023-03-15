Thai officials search for radioactive cylinder from plant

The cylinder was connected to a 17-meter- (56-foot-) tall silo and used for measuring ash in the silo, said Permsuk Sutchaphiwat, secretary general of the Thailand’s Office of Atoms for Peace agency.

Kittiphan Chitpentham, a representative of the National Power Supply Public Co., Ltd., the power station's owner, said it is not clear whether the cylinder had gone missing by accident. He said that the company would provide a 50,000 baht ($1,445) cash reward for anyone who can provide information about it. The company said it may have disappeared several weeks ago,

In 2000, illegally disposed cannisters containing the radioactive substance Cobalt-60 were found in a junkyard in Samut Prakarn, a suburb of Bangkok. At least five people were hospitalized after being exposed to radiation when the cannisters were opened by the scrapyard workers, unaware of the hazard. The cylinders were belived to have come from a medical X-ray machine.