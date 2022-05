Thai archival find may resolve fate of missing WWII US flyer

Thailand was officially allied to Japan in World War II and occupied by its military, making it a target for British and U.S. bombers. Inevitably, aircrew from the Allied side were lost in action.

Today, just a few American flyers who disappeared over Thailand are still unaccounted for. As time passes, the chances of finding them all but vanish — unless something extraordinary happens.

In 2011, massive floods that hit the country inundated Thailand’s Air Force Museum in Bangkok. There was concern its archives might be damaged by mold. Retired Thai Air Chief Marshal Sakpinit Promthep, who indulged his passion for Second World War history by working part-time in the archival section, spent months afterward going through its files one by one to check their condition.

That’s how he found himself looking at a faded document from a musty, dusty folder. It was a handwritten police officer’s report dated November 1944. It detailed the crash of a U.S. P-38 plane, reported to have been struck by lightning during a storm.

It sparked a “Eureka!” reaction for the history buff who'd heard rumors of a World War II plane crash in Lampang province but had never found any record of it.

“This is a great moment in life, that we find such a thing just in front of you pop up!” he told The Associated Press. “You imagine, you look for something, you like to see it and there’s no hope, almost no hope to find it. Just open page, page and then – whoop! – in front of your eyes. Wow! This is what I am looking for,” he enthused, smiling broadly.

He said that as he held the report in his hands that day, he wondered whether the pilot’s ghost was at his shoulder.

“He may know that I am looking for him, searching for him for a long time,” said Sakpinit, suggesting that just maybe, the pilot’s spirit put those pages in front of him, in that file. "Otherwise, if there was no flood, the document's going to be hidden for maybe another year or many, .... maybe a long time.”

The U.S. War Department's files on missing World War II air crew members includes a pilot who took off from southern China for a reconnaissance mission over Myanmar and northern Thailand and did not return, the location and cause of crash logged as “not known.”

But his P-38 disappeared the same day the same type of plane crashed in Mae Kua village. The U.S. records identify the plane as an F-5E, a P-38 stripped down and modified for reconnaissance duty.

The AP is withholding the pilot's name, pending positive identification of the remains and notification of relatives.

Crucially, the police officer’s report in the Thai archive gave a precise location. Still, it took a decade to go from the musty folder Sakpinit held to the actual excavation. An interview with a 100-year-old woman who heard the crash was among the evidence that convinced DPAA investigators the site had merit.

In February, a joint U.S.-Thai search team dug in a rice field in Lampang’s Mae Kua village.

By April, the team had found a multitude of small metal fragments consistent with a crash as well as “osseous material” — teeth and bones.

“We’re approaching the 80th anniversary of World War II, so being able to get that information so our historians and analysts and researchers can develop those cases, it definitely is a race against time,” the DPAA's Brannen said.

According to the DPAA, of the 72,335 U.S. service personnel still missing from World War II, almost 47,000 disappeared in Asian battle zones.

___

Associated Press writer Grant Peck in Bangkok contributed to this report.

Caption A U.S. Army soldier carries the possible remains of a WWII U.S. airman found in northern Thailand, during a repatriation ceremony Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the U-Tapao Air Base in Rayong province, eastern Thailand. The possible human remains were found at a crash site in a rice field in northern Thailand by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and were sent to Hawaii where they will be tested to see if they belong to a U.S. pilot who went missing in 1944. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit Caption A U.S. Army soldier carries the possible remains of a WWII U.S. airman found in northern Thailand, during a repatriation ceremony Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the U-Tapao Air Base in Rayong province, eastern Thailand. The possible human remains were found at a crash site in a rice field in northern Thailand by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and were sent to Hawaii where they will be tested to see if they belong to a U.S. pilot who went missing in 1944. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Caption U.S. military carry the possible remains of a WWII U.S. airman found in northern Thailand to a waiting C-17 during a repatriation ceremony Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the U-Tapao Air Base in Rayong province, eastern Thailand. The possible human remains were found at a crash site in a rice field in northern Thailand by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and were sent to Hawaii where they will be tested to see if they belong to a U.S. pilot who went missing in 1944. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit Caption U.S. military carry the possible remains of a WWII U.S. airman found in northern Thailand to a waiting C-17 during a repatriation ceremony Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the U-Tapao Air Base in Rayong province, eastern Thailand. The possible human remains were found at a crash site in a rice field in northern Thailand by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and were sent to Hawaii where they will be tested to see if they belong to a U.S. pilot who went missing in 1944. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Caption Team members assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), sift through dirt on the wet-screen station alongside local workers during an excavation operation in in Lampang province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 2, 2022. Possible human remains were found at a crash site in a rice field in northern Thailand by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and were sent to Hawaii where they will be tested to see if they belong to a U.S. pilot who went missing in 1944. (U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael O'Neal/Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via AP) Credit: Michael O'Neal Credit: Michael O'Neal Caption Team members assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), sift through dirt on the wet-screen station alongside local workers during an excavation operation in in Lampang province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 2, 2022. Possible human remains were found at a crash site in a rice field in northern Thailand by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and were sent to Hawaii where they will be tested to see if they belong to a U.S. pilot who went missing in 1944. (U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael O'Neal/Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via AP) Credit: Michael O'Neal Credit: Michael O'Neal

Caption Retired Thai Air Chief Marshal Sakpinit Promthep looks at a WWII-era local Thai police report in the archive room of the Thai Air Force Museum, In Bangkok, Thailand, Friday April 29, 2022. The document helped locate the possible remains of a U.S. pilot, missing from that time, from a crash site in Lampang province. documenting the crash of a U.S. P-38 plane. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit Caption Retired Thai Air Chief Marshal Sakpinit Promthep looks at a WWII-era local Thai police report in the archive room of the Thai Air Force Museum, In Bangkok, Thailand, Friday April 29, 2022. The document helped locate the possible remains of a U.S. pilot, missing from that time, from a crash site in Lampang province. documenting the crash of a U.S. P-38 plane. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Caption Retired Thai Air Chief Marshal Sakpinit Promthep looks at a WWII-era local Thai police report, in the archive room of the Thai Air Force Museum, In Bangkok, Thailand, Friday April 29, 2022. The document helped locate the possible remains of a U.S. pilot, missing from that time, from a crash site in Lampang province. documenting the crash of a U.S. P-38 plane. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit Caption Retired Thai Air Chief Marshal Sakpinit Promthep looks at a WWII-era local Thai police report, in the archive room of the Thai Air Force Museum, In Bangkok, Thailand, Friday April 29, 2022. The document helped locate the possible remains of a U.S. pilot, missing from that time, from a crash site in Lampang province. documenting the crash of a U.S. P-38 plane. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Caption Freddie Smith, a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) life support investigator, searches for loose metal at an excavation site in Lampang Province, Thailand, Feb. 15, 2022. Possible human remains were found at a crash site in a rice field in northern Thailand by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and were sent to Hawaii where they will be tested to see if they belong to a U.S. pilot who went missing in 1944. (U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael O'Neal/Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via AP) Credit: Michael O'Neal Credit: Michael O'Neal Caption Freddie Smith, a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) life support investigator, searches for loose metal at an excavation site in Lampang Province, Thailand, Feb. 15, 2022. Possible human remains were found at a crash site in a rice field in northern Thailand by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and were sent to Hawaii where they will be tested to see if they belong to a U.S. pilot who went missing in 1944. (U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael O'Neal/Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via AP) Credit: Michael O'Neal Credit: Michael O'Neal

Caption Team members assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), sifts through dirt on the wet-screen station alongside local workers during an excavation operation in in Lampang province, northern Thailand, March 2, 2022. Possible human remains were found at a crash site in a rice field in northern Thailand by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and were sent to Hawaii where they will be tested to see if they belong to a U.S. pilot who went missing in 1944. (U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael O'Neal/Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via AP) Credit: Michael O'Neal Credit: Michael O'Neal Caption Team members assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), sifts through dirt on the wet-screen station alongside local workers during an excavation operation in in Lampang province, northern Thailand, March 2, 2022. Possible human remains were found at a crash site in a rice field in northern Thailand by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and were sent to Hawaii where they will be tested to see if they belong to a U.S. pilot who went missing in 1944. (U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael O'Neal/Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via AP) Credit: Michael O'Neal Credit: Michael O'Neal

Caption U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Bryson Hofstedt, recovery team supply noncommissioned officer, sifts through dirt on a dry-screen station during operations in Lampang Province, Thailand, Feb. 18, 2022. Possible human remains were found at a crash site in a rice field in northern Thailand by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and were sent to Hawaii where they will be tested to see if they belong to a U.S. pilot who went missing in 1944. (U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael O'Neal/Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via AP) Credit: Michael O'Neal Credit: Michael O'Neal Caption U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Bryson Hofstedt, recovery team supply noncommissioned officer, sifts through dirt on a dry-screen station during operations in Lampang Province, Thailand, Feb. 18, 2022. Possible human remains were found at a crash site in a rice field in northern Thailand by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and were sent to Hawaii where they will be tested to see if they belong to a U.S. pilot who went missing in 1944. (U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael O'Neal/Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via AP) Credit: Michael O'Neal Credit: Michael O'Neal

Caption Personnel assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), talk about The National League of Families POW/MIA flag to local Thai workers during excavation operations in Lampang Province, Thailand, Feb. 16, 2022. Possible human remains were found at a crash site in a rice field in northern Thailand by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and were sent to Hawaii where they will be tested to see if they belong to a U.S. pilot who went missing in 1944. (U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael O'Neal/Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via AP) Credit: Michael O'Neal Credit: Michael O'Neal Caption Personnel assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), talk about The National League of Families POW/MIA flag to local Thai workers during excavation operations in Lampang Province, Thailand, Feb. 16, 2022. Possible human remains were found at a crash site in a rice field in northern Thailand by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and were sent to Hawaii where they will be tested to see if they belong to a U.S. pilot who went missing in 1944. (U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael O'Neal/Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via AP) Credit: Michael O'Neal Credit: Michael O'Neal

Caption U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer David Hanaumi, an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), searches for metal hits at an excavation site in Lampang Province, Thailand, Feb. 16, 2022. Possible human remains were found at a crash site in a rice field in northern Thailand by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and were sent to Hawaii where they will be tested to see if they belong to a U.S. pilot who went missing in 1944. (U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael O'Neal/Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via AP) Credit: Michael O'Neal Credit: Michael O'Neal Caption U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer David Hanaumi, an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), searches for metal hits at an excavation site in Lampang Province, Thailand, Feb. 16, 2022. Possible human remains were found at a crash site in a rice field in northern Thailand by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and were sent to Hawaii where they will be tested to see if they belong to a U.S. pilot who went missing in 1944. (U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael O'Neal/Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via AP) Credit: Michael O'Neal Credit: Michael O'Neal

Caption Team members assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), sift through dirt on the wet-screen station alongside local workers during an excavation operation in in Lampang province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 2, 2022. Possible human remains were found at a crash site in a rice field in northern Thailand by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and were sent to Hawaii where they will be tested to see if they belong to a U.S. pilot who went missing in 1944. (U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael O'Neal/Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via AP) Credit: Michael O'Neal Credit: Michael O'Neal Caption Team members assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), sift through dirt on the wet-screen station alongside local workers during an excavation operation in in Lampang province, Kingdom of Thailand, March 2, 2022. Possible human remains were found at a crash site in a rice field in northern Thailand by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and were sent to Hawaii where they will be tested to see if they belong to a U.S. pilot who went missing in 1944. (U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael O'Neal/Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via AP) Credit: Michael O'Neal Credit: Michael O'Neal

Caption U.S. military carry the possible remains of a WWII U.S. airman found in northern Thailand to a waiting C-17 during a repatriation ceremony Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the U-Tapao Air Base in Rayong province, eastern Thailand. The possible human remains were found at a crash site in a rice field in northern Thailand by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and were sent to Hawaii where they will be tested to see if they belong to a U.S. pilot who went missing in 1944. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit Caption U.S. military carry the possible remains of a WWII U.S. airman found in northern Thailand to a waiting C-17 during a repatriation ceremony Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the U-Tapao Air Base in Rayong province, eastern Thailand. The possible human remains were found at a crash site in a rice field in northern Thailand by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and were sent to Hawaii where they will be tested to see if they belong to a U.S. pilot who went missing in 1944. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Caption U.S. military salute the possible remains of a WWII U.S. airman found in northern Thailand to a waiting C-17 during a repatriation ceremony Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the U-Tapao Air Base in Rayong province, eastern Thailand. The possible human remains were found at a crash site in a rice field in northern Thailand by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and were sent to Hawaii where they will be tested to see if they belong to a U.S. pilot who went missing in 1944. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit Caption U.S. military salute the possible remains of a WWII U.S. airman found in northern Thailand to a waiting C-17 during a repatriation ceremony Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the U-Tapao Air Base in Rayong province, eastern Thailand. The possible human remains were found at a crash site in a rice field in northern Thailand by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and were sent to Hawaii where they will be tested to see if they belong to a U.S. pilot who went missing in 1944. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit