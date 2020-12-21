Thai actress aiding protests charged with insulting monarchy

“It is ridiculous that I supplied food and got this charge. Does it mean anybody can face the same situation if they are not on the government’s side?” Inthira said. “I am not worried. I will continue supporting the rallies no matter what.”

She said that as a consequence of supporting the rallies, about 70% of her work had been canceled.

Article 112 has not been invoked for almost three years, after King Maha Vajiralongkorn informed the government that he did not wish to see it used. But it was revived last month after Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced that all laws would be employed to prosecute protesters who failed to respect other people’s rights and liberties.

The legal aid group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights has tallied at least 35 individuals who have been charged under the lese majeste law since Nov. 24.

Although Inthira is not cited for any remarks about the monarchy, other protest leaders have been outspoken in their criticism of the institution, which they are demanding be reformed to make it accountable. They consider it a feudal institution unsuitable for a democratic state and accuse it of wielding too much power.

The protest movement has had three core demands: that Prayuth step down because they believe he was elected unfairly; that the constitution be amended to make it more democratic; and that the monarchy be reformed.

In recent weeks, protest leaders have put the focus on the monarchy, which is the most sensitive issue. Many Thais treat the monarchy with reverence, considering it an untouchable institution that is the heart and soul of the nation.

Until the middle of this year, when the protesters raised the issue, public criticism of it was unprecedented, There has been a sharp reaction from royalists, including the military, a dominant force in Thai politics, which considers defense of the monarchy to be one of its main missions.

Pro-democracy protest leader Panupong Jadnok smilies outside Bang Khen Metropolitan Police Station, Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Several leaders of protest movement report to the police station to answer the charges of defaming the Thai monarchy, the most serious of many offenses of which they stand accused during recent pro-democracy rallies. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

