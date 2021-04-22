Texting option weighed for upcoming '988' suicide hotline

The Federal Communications Commission last summer voted to require a new "988" number for people to call to reach a suicide-prevention hotline. Phone companies have until July 2022 to implement it.

Once it’s in place, people will be able to dial 988 to seek help, similar to how 911 is used for emergencies. Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline uses a 10-digit number, 800-273-TALK (8255), which routes calls to about 170 crisis centers.