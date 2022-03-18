Hamburger icon
Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations

A family walks through smoke down the Arnold Blvd. frontage road after evacuating the Continental Villa mobile home park in Abilene, Texas Thursday March 17, 2022. A quickly-moving grass fire was heading that way, prompting officials to order the evacuation. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)

Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

A family walks through smoke down the Arnold Blvd. frontage road after evacuating the Continental Villa mobile home park in Abilene, Texas Thursday March 17, 2022. A quickly-moving grass fire was heading that way, prompting officials to order the evacuation. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)

Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

Updated 1 hour ago
Low humidity and gusty winds are fueling multiple wildfires in Texas, burning homes and other structures and prompting evacuations of hundreds of homes in small communities

EASTLAND, Texas (AP) — Low humidity and gusty winds fueled multiple wildfires Friday in Texas, burning homes and other structures and prompting evacuations of hundreds of homes in small communities.

Several wildfires merged to form what fire officials call a “complex” that was burning near Eastland, about 120 miles (195 kilometers) west of Dallas.

As of Friday morning, the fires had burned about 62.5 square miles (162 square kilometers), according to Texas A&M Forest Service. It was only 2% contained and fires were burning in thick brush and grass fields.

About 18,000 people live in Eastland County, where the large fire was burning. About 475 homes were evacuated in the town of Gorman, but officials don't yet know how many structures may have burned, said Matthew Ford, spokesman for Texas A&M Forest Service.

“Until we get more boots on the ground we don’t have an estimate” of the total numbers, Ford said Friday morning. “Our top priority is life, safety and protection of structures."

Other smaller fires were burning throughout other areas of Texas, and Thursday’s low humidity and high winds created an ideal scenario for the blazes to quickly grow out of control. Texas A&M Forest Service had warned of a wildfire outbreak this week because of the forecast.

There were no reports of injuries.

A nursing home in Rising Star was evacuated and residents were taken to a community center, Eastland County Today reported.

In the small town of Ranger — about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northeast of Eastland — a church and several downtown buildings burned Thursday, Dallas TV station WFAA reported. The fire, which was fueled by high winds, may have started from a barbecue pit, Ranger Fire Department Chief Darrell Fox said.

"We had everything ready throughout the county,” Fox said. “But when we have the winds like there was ... and the humidity down to nothing, this is what you’re going to get.”

Flames quickly spread through dry grass west of Abilene, Texas near Old Highway 80 Thursday, March 17, 2022. The grass fire quickly spread southeast, jumping the roadway, continuing in the same direction until it jumped South First Street and threatened a mobile home park which was evacuated. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)

Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

Flames quickly spread through dry grass west of Abilene, Texas near Old Highway 80 Thursday, March 17, 2022. The grass fire quickly spread southeast, jumping the roadway, continuing in the same direction until it jumped South First Street and threatened a mobile home park which was evacuated. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)

Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

Flames quickly spread through dry grass west of Abilene, Texas near Old Highway 80 Thursday, March 17, 2022. The grass fire quickly spread southeast, jumping the roadway, continuing in the same direction until it jumped South First Street and threatened a mobile home park which was evacuated. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)

Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

Abilene, Texas firefighters connect a refill hose to the Brush 1 fire truck Thursday, March 17, 2022. Crews worked into the night fighting the grass fire west of Abilene that threatened a mobile home park and other structures. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)

Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

Abilene, Texas firefighters connect a refill hose to the Brush 1 fire truck Thursday, March 17, 2022. Crews worked into the night fighting the grass fire west of Abilene that threatened a mobile home park and other structures. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)

Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

Abilene, Texas firefighters connect a refill hose to the Brush 1 fire truck Thursday, March 17, 2022. Crews worked into the night fighting the grass fire west of Abilene that threatened a mobile home park and other structures. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)

Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

A cat wanders an empty street in the Continental Villa mobile home park in Abilene, Texas Thursday, March 17, 2022. Residents of the park were ordered to quickly evacuate as firefighters fought a grass fire quickly moving toward the community. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)

Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

A cat wanders an empty street in the Continental Villa mobile home park in Abilene, Texas Thursday, March 17, 2022. Residents of the park were ordered to quickly evacuate as firefighters fought a grass fire quickly moving toward the community. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)

Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

A cat wanders an empty street in the Continental Villa mobile home park in Abilene, Texas Thursday, March 17, 2022. Residents of the park were ordered to quickly evacuate as firefighters fought a grass fire quickly moving toward the community. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)

Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

A woman waits for her younger companions to finish retrieving belongings from their home as an Abilene police officer checks on other people evacuating the Continental Villa mobile home park in Abilene, Texas Thursday March 17, 2022. A quickly-moving grass fire west of town was closing on the park, forcing the evacuation of the homes.(Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)

Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

A woman waits for her younger companions to finish retrieving belongings from their home as an Abilene police officer checks on other people evacuating the Continental Villa mobile home park in Abilene, Texas Thursday March 17, 2022. A quickly-moving grass fire west of town was closing on the park, forcing the evacuation of the homes.(Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)

Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

A woman waits for her younger companions to finish retrieving belongings from their home as an Abilene police officer checks on other people evacuating the Continental Villa mobile home park in Abilene, Texas Thursday March 17, 2022. A quickly-moving grass fire west of town was closing on the park, forcing the evacuation of the homes.(Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)

Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

Two men lock the door to their home as they evacuate the Continental Villa mobile home park in Abilene, Texas Thursday March 17, 2022. A quickly-moving grass fire was heading that way, prompting officials to order the evacuation. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)

Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

Two men lock the door to their home as they evacuate the Continental Villa mobile home park in Abilene, Texas Thursday March 17, 2022. A quickly-moving grass fire was heading that way, prompting officials to order the evacuation. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)

Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

Two men lock the door to their home as they evacuate the Continental Villa mobile home park in Abilene, Texas Thursday March 17, 2022. A quickly-moving grass fire was heading that way, prompting officials to order the evacuation. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)

Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

An Abilene Fire Department fire Marshall directs traffic to turn around on South First Street at the Old Highway 80 intersection in Abilene, Texas Thursday March 17, 2022. The grass fire jumped South First Street and threatened a mobile home park which was evacuated. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)

Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

An Abilene Fire Department fire Marshall directs traffic to turn around on South First Street at the Old Highway 80 intersection in Abilene, Texas Thursday March 17, 2022. The grass fire jumped South First Street and threatened a mobile home park which was evacuated. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)

Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

An Abilene Fire Department fire Marshall directs traffic to turn around on South First Street at the Old Highway 80 intersection in Abilene, Texas Thursday March 17, 2022. The grass fire jumped South First Street and threatened a mobile home park which was evacuated. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)

Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

Credit: Ronald W. Erdrich

