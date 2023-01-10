Texas to execute ex-cop for hiring 2 people to kill wife

“This would have undermined the State’s case, which depended on just two men committing the act and depended on linking Fratta to both,” Fratta’s lawyers wrote in their appeal to the Supreme Court.

Prosecutors have argued the hypnosis produced no new information and no new identification.

The Supreme Court and lower courts have previously rejected appeals from Fratta’s lawyers that sought to review claims arguing insufficient evidence and faulty jury instructions were used to convict him. His attorneys also unsuccessfully argued that one juror in his case was not impartial and that ballistics evidence didn’t tie him to the murder weapon.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles last week unanimously declined to commute Fratta’s death sentence to a lesser penalty or to grant a 60-day reprieve.

Fratta also is one of three Texas death row inmates who has sued to stop the state's prison system from using what they allege are expired and unsafe execution drugs. Last week, Texas' top criminal appeals court barred a civil court judge from issuing any orders in the lawsuit. A hearing was set for Tuesday.

Fratta was first sentenced to death in 1996, but his case was overturned by a federal judge who ruled that confessions from his co-conspirators shouldn’t have been admitted into evidence. In the same ruling, the judge wrote that “trial evidence showed Fratta to be egotistical, misogynistic, and vile, with a callous desire to kill his wife.”

He was retried and resentenced to death in 2009.

Andy Kahan, director of victim services and advocacy for Crime Stoppers of Houston and who has helped Farah Fratta’s family during the case, said he plans to witness the execution, keeping a promise he made to Farah Fratta’s father, Lex Baquer, who died in 2018. Baquer and his wife raised Robert and Farah Fratta’s three children.

“I don’t expect anything to come out of Bob that would show any type of admission or any type of remorse because everything has always revolved around him,” Kahan said.

The execution will be a way for the children “to continue to move on with their lives and at the very least they won’t have to think about him anymore. I think that will play an important part in their healing,” he said.

Fratta would be the first inmate put to death this year in Texas and the second in the U.S. Eight other executions are scheduled in Texas for later this year.

___

Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter: twitter.com/juanlozano70